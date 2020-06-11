×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Obado says his rivals plan to use police to cause chaos in assembly

By Jeckonia Otieno | September 23rd 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

The battle for Migori County took a new turn yesterday after Governor Okoth Obado alleged a scheme to use security agencies to intimidate his allies.

Obado claimed there are plans to use the police and investigative agencies to threaten ward representatives and county officials opposed to plans by ODM to have him impeached.

The embattled governor claimed he was privy to a weekend meeting in Kisii town where Migori Senator Ochillo Ayacko allegedly met MCAs to give them an ultimatum to either support the ouster or be ready to face the consequences.   

Obado (pictured) claimed that during the Kisii meeting chaired by Ayacko, a 10-point impeachment motion was drafted with the help of a former magistrate.

“The senator met MCAs and fake party delegates to discuss the motion. He told them to toe the line or face the consequences. They are also scheming to oust Speaker Boaz Okoth and take unspecified action against MCAs,” Obado told The Standard.

The governor claimed his rivals plan to use the police to cause chaos in the Assembly so that they can interfere with voting in the event the motion is finally tabled. The impeachment, sanctioned by ODM days after he was charged with graft has stalled for two weeks, amid tension and anxiety in Migori.

“If due process is followed, the impeachment motion will be dead on arrival. Ayacko should keep off and respect the autonomy of the county assembly,” Obado said, adding that ODM should not use the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and Directorate of Criminal Investigations to intimidate his supporters.

“The senator has never been loyal to ODM. He has defected from the party twice, in 2013 and 2017. He cannot purport to be at forefront of ODM affairs in Migori,” said the governor.

Ayacko, who unsuccessfully ran against Obado in 2017, said the governor should carry his own cross. He also said he was not aware of any such plan, and termed the claims idle curiosity.

“I wonder how anyone would want me to start commenting on what I can only refer to as idle curiosity,” Ayacko said.

Related Topics
Migori County Governor Okoth Obado Senator Ochillo Ayacko Impeachment debate
Share this story
Previous article
9 patients die of Covid-19 as State revises burial protocols
Next article
Governors vow to end tribal clashes

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Governors vow to end tribal clashes
Governors vow to end tribal clashes

LATEST STORIES

Uhuru, Raila and Ruto mute as MPs failures exposed
Uhuru, Raila and Ruto mute as MPs failures exposed

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Obeying CJ call will turn us into a laughing stock

Obeying CJ call will turn us into a laughing stock
Kibe Mungai 53 minutes ago
When break-ups turn into ‘social media wars’

When break-ups turn into ‘social media wars’
Brian Guserwa 12 hours ago
Virus disruption chance to reinvent our tourism sector

Virus disruption chance to reinvent our tourism sector
XN Iraki 14 hours ago
This man Havi: Is he the small axe felling big trees?

This man Havi: Is he the small axe felling big trees?
Everlyne Kwamboka and Kamau Muthoni 16 hours ago

Read More

DPP lines up 117 witnesses against MP

Politics

DPP lines up 117 witnesses against MP

DPP lines up 117 witnesses against MP

DP Ruto visits Jubilee headquarters for the first time since April

Politics

DP Ruto visits Jubilee headquarters for the first time since April

DP Ruto visits Jubilee headquarters for the first time since April

Kalonzo party to battle it out with ODM in Coast by-election

Politics

Kalonzo party to battle it out with ODM in Coast by-election

Kalonzo party to battle it out with ODM in Coast by-election

Akorino faithful pray for Uhuru as DP cancel

Politics

Akorino faithful pray for Uhuru as DP cancel

Akorino faithful pray for Uhuru as DP cancel

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.