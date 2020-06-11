Excitement as Ruto plans tour of Raila’s backyard

×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Central Coast Eastern Nairobi North Eastern Nyanza Rift Valley Western Business News Stocks Financial Standard Africa Asia America Europe Weird News Editorial Commentary Letters Crazy World Features Entertainment Money & Careers Health & Science Sci & Tech Home & Away Generation Next Cartoon Education Pointblank Environment Travel & Destination Columns Kipkoech Tanui uReport Kiambu Murang'a Nyandarua Kirinyaga Nyeri Baringo Bomet Elgeyo Kajiado Kericho Laikipia Nakuru Nandi Narok Samburu Trans Nzoia Turkana Mombasa Kwale Kilifi Tanariver Taita Taveta Kakamega Vihiga Bungoma Busia Siaya Kisumu Homabay Migori Kisii Nyamira Nairobi Uasin Gishu West Pokot Sunday Magazine The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Education and Training Health and Environment Insurance and Financial Security Housing Current Affairs Humour Makau Mutua David Oginde Clay Muganda Comand Your Morning Mohamed Wehliye Wednesday Life Alexander Chagema Arts & Culture Kamotho Waiganjo Barrack Muluka Xn Iraki Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma Branding Voice KCB Fredrick Ogola Sunday Magazine Wanja Kavengi Njoki Kaigai David Oginde Ken Opalo Daisy Maritim Houghton Irungu Hustle News Group Stages Round of 16 Quarter Finals Semi Finals Finals Third Place play-offs Opinion Dr Pesa Podcasts Round Table Sepetuko Eve Woman Ramadhan Special Fact Check Correction Explainers The Standard Insider Blog E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Central
Coast
Eastern
Nairobi
North Eastern
Nyanza
Rift Valley
Western
Business News
Stocks
Financial Standard
Africa
Asia
America
Europe
Weird News
Editorial
Commentary
Letters
Crazy World
Features
Entertainment
Money & Careers
Health & Science
Sci & Tech
Home & Away
Generation Next
Cartoon
Education
Pointblank
Environment
Travel & Destination
Columns
Kipkoech Tanui
uReport
Kiambu
Murang'a
Nyandarua
Kirinyaga
Nyeri
Baringo
Bomet
Elgeyo
Kajiado
Kericho
Laikipia
Nakuru
Nandi
Narok
Samburu
Trans Nzoia
Turkana
Mombasa
Kwale
Kilifi
Tanariver
Taita Taveta
Kakamega
Vihiga
Bungoma
Busia
Siaya
Kisumu
Homabay
Migori
Kisii
Nyamira
Nairobi
Uasin Gishu
West Pokot
Sunday Magazine
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Education and Training
Health and Environment
Insurance and Financial
Security
Housing
Current Affairs
Humour
Makau Mutua
David Oginde
Clay Muganda
Comand Your Morning
Mohamed Wehliye
Wednesday Life
Alexander Chagema
Arts & Culture
Kamotho Waiganjo
Barrack Muluka
Xn Iraki
Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma
Branding Voice
KCB
Fredrick Ogola
Sunday Magazine
Wanja Kavengi
Njoki Kaigai
David Oginde
Ken Opalo
Daisy Maritim
Houghton Irungu
Hustle
News
Group Stages
Round of 16
Quarter Finals
Semi Finals
Finals
Third Place play-offs
Opinion
Dr Pesa
Podcasts
Round Table
Sepetuko
Eve Woman
Ramadhan Special
Fact Check
Correction
Explainers
The Standard Insider
Blog
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Excitement as Ruto plans tour of Raila’s backyard

By Harold Odhiambo and Kepher Otieno | September 20th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

ODM Kisumu county chairman Ayiecho Olweny (center) addresses the press yesterday. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

There is anxiety over Deputy President William Ruto’s tour of Kisumu this week, a region perceived to be political bedrock of his rival Raila Odinga.

Yesterday, a group involved in planning the visit said it had started mobilising support for Ruto in the region.

John Odenyo, the secretary of the Nyanza Youth Movement for Ruto 2022, however, said the visit is yet to be confirmed.

“The DP will come to Nyanza but we are still not sure of the date. He will definitely come,” said Mr Odenyo.

The group has been meeting in the lakeside city to marshal support for DP even as some residents described the planned visit a waste of time.

The planned visit comes hot on the heels of the defection of Eliud Owalo, a former aide to Raila Odinga, to Ruto’s camp after ditching Amani National Congress led by Musalia Mudavadi.

Wide berth

In the past, Ruto has given Kisumu, Siaya and Homa Bay a wide berth and has only been visiting neighbouring Kisii and Nyamira. He has not held a political rally in Luo Nyanza since political temperatures started rising.

Should his planned visit to Kisumu bear fruit, it will test political temperatures in a region that has been solidly behind Raila for decades. Campaigning against Raila in the region has not been a walk in the park.

Uncharacteristically, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Nyanza leadership last Friday said Ruto was welcome in the area as long as he avoids verbal attack against Raila.

Ruto is seeking to capitalise on disgruntled ODM members as well as those who fell out with the Orange party from the region, to infiltrate the Nyanza voting bloc that has been firmly behind Raila.

Campaign difficult

A number of Ruto allies claimed hostility from ODM members has always made campaigning in the region difficult.

ODM officials yesterday told journalists that nobody will gag Ruto from visiting Orange party’s turf to drum up support for his presidential bid ahead of 2022 General Election.

The region’s party coordinator and former assistant minister for Education Ayiecho Olweny said Ruto is welcome to the region.

‘’Ruto is free to campaign in Nyanza. His associates also have the political freedom to associate and make a personal choice on whether to join a political party grouping of their choice,” Prof Olweny said.

The statement comes at a time Ruto is busy galvanising national support for his presidency bid.

Addressing the press at the Ofafa Luo Council of Elders office in Kisumu, ODM branch officials called for peaceful campaigns ahead of 2022 elections.

“We want the Deputy President to avoid insulting our party leader and more so when he will be visiting his (Raila) electoral turf to avoid public confrontation that would cause chaos,” warned Prof Olweny.

The party officials told the press that they had no ill feelings against Ruto because, after all, campaigns have not officially kicked off and that they were also warming up to counter his move.

“This is not the first time Nyanza is hosting a politician with divergent opinion. We have hosted many and the DP has a democratic right to visit any part of the country, we have no problem,’’ said Olweny.

But he reiterated should Ruto or any of his political lieutenants try to insult ODM leadership or the party, then they will have themselves to blame because Raila still has and commands the critical mass.

The ODM leaders spoke as the national party top brass officials vowed to make sure they are not overtaken by Ruto’s political overtures.

ODM Chairman John Mbadi said they were working on more elaborate programmes to undo Ruto’s move ahead of 2022 by pushing for reforms that will create more wealth and jobs to all Kenyans.

Mbadi also hinted at ODM fielding Raila again for president, but the details would be unveiled much later as they are focusing on the BBI that is likely to herald a grand coalition government come 2022.

Related Topics
William Ruto Kisumu Raila Odinga 2022 General Election
Share this story
Previous article
We’ll back Raila or nothing for 2022, declares Murathe
Next article
Mt Kenya leaders talks set tongues wagging

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Mt Kenya leaders talks set tongues wagging
Mt Kenya leaders talks set tongues wagging

LATEST STORIES

We are all hustlers, says Raila
We are all hustlers, says Raila

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

State loses Sh33b in first two months to Covid-19 troubles

State loses Sh33b in first two months to Covid-19 troubles
Macharia Kamau 54 minutes ago
Once bustling Gikomba now trades in dead mitumba stock

Once bustling Gikomba now trades in dead mitumba stock
Awal Mohammed 1 hour ago
Woman was raped twice, then the monsters came for her daughters

Woman was raped twice, then the monsters came for her daughters
Simon Oyeng’ 15 hours ago
‘Fall’ of Tom Mboya leaves photographers with empty pockets

‘Fall’ of Tom Mboya leaves photographers with empty pockets

Pkemoi Ng'enoh 17 hours ago

Read More

RPP: Office that will make or break political careers

Politics

RPP: Office that will make or break political careers

RPP: Office that will make or break political careers

Senate dramas of crybabies and war cry end with self praises

Politics

Senate dramas of crybabies and war cry end with self praises

Senate dramas of crybabies and war cry end with self praises

Kanu opens Kisumu office as officials begin grassroots mobilisation

Politics

Kanu opens Kisumu office as officials begin grassroots mobilisation

Kanu opens Kisumu office as officials begin grassroots mobilisation

Leaders hold meet to plan afresh Uhuru succession

Politics

Leaders hold meet to plan afresh Uhuru succession

Leaders hold meet to plan afresh Uhuru succession

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.