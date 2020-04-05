DP Ruto fires back at his critics

Covid 19 Time Series
SEE ALSO: Raila to DP: It’s phoney of you to oppose BBI reformsRuto, who lately has been hitting straight at his critics, and even faulting government in some instances, wondered why his engagements seem to upset ‘some people’. Expressed displeasure Hosting a delegation of religious leaders from Nyamira County at his Sugoi home, the DP expressed his displeasure with leaders castigating him over his activities, including church events and distribution of motorcycles and other items to youth groups. “I don’t know what problem some people have and I really sympathise with them because when I host delegations at my residence they complain, when I go to church they complain, when I make church donations, they complain, when I support the youth by donating boda bodas, they still complain,” said the DP.
- READ MORE
- Stop insulting Baba on Twitter, ODM MP tells Murkomen
- Uhuru: Keep off my mother
- Raila: Ruto's alliance with church is unholy
- Blow to former MPs as Uhuru rejects Sh100,000 pension
SEE ALSO: Seven counties have met 300-bed demandThe DP retreated to his rural home after a series of engagements in Kisii County. Earlier, before going to Kisii, Ruto attended the first full Cabinet meeting since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the country. “Kenya has so many problems. More than 6 million are jobless and more than 17 million are below the poverty line. Let us help each other. If I donate a motorbike to one; you give another a motor vehicle. If I give a handcart, you give anything,” he said. The second in command urged his critics to put the plight of the people first, instead of attacking those assisting the less fortunate. “Let us be mindful about the sorry situation of millions of Kenyans struggling to meet their daily needs and above all, put food on the table. Let us acknowledge that every hustle matters,” said the DP, in a swipe that appeared to be directed at Raila. “I have been lifted up by God, so I lift others, assist and work with the Church. I am not relenting. If you are complaining, be prepared well because you will complain for many days. I am not about to stop ... I’m not going anywhere.”
SEE ALSO: Magoha should clear doubts over schools’ preparedness to reopenMPs attending The faith leaders in attendance were joined by MPs Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango) and Vincent Kimose (West Mugirango) for interdenominational prayers at Sugoi. Raila had on Thursday, while in Taita Taveta County, launched an attack against Ruto, claiming the DP was exploiting the gullibility of faithful and the youth to mask his source of wealth. “You walk around with money in sacks and pouring it all over in church every Sunday then quote the Bible to prove how pious and philanthropic you are,” said Raila. He claimed the DP’s increasing acts of charity were suspect and should be investigated to determine the source of money. “You are all over the place with money. Today you are giving water tanks, tomorrow you will give wheelbarrows and you cannot explain where these millions are coming from,” said the ODM leader. Raila said church leaders should shoulder the blame for accepting Ruto’s huge donations gladly without questioning his intentions and source of wealth.? The DP is expected to travel to Vihiga County today to attend the funeral of the Church of God of East Africa founder Rev Byrum Makokha and be in Kajiado County on Sunday, where he has two church events in Kitengela lined-up.