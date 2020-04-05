DP Ruto fires back at his critics

Deputy President William Ruto with a delegation of religious leaders at his Sugoi home, Uasin Gishu County yesterday. [Courtesy]

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday hit out at those faulting his engagements with leaders, youth and church, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Ruto spoke in his Sugoi home, Uasin Gishu County a day after ODM leader Raila Odinga censured him over his alleged questionable donations to churches and charity works. Yesterday, the DP appeared to hit back at Raila , vowing not to relent in his current endeavors.“Stop complaining throughout. You have become a perennial complainant. You complain when you are defeated in elections and even when in government. You complain everywhere. You really take crown for complaining,” he said.

Ruto, who lately has been hitting straight at his critics, and even faulting government in some instances, wondered why his engagements seem to upset ‘some people’.Hosting a delegation of religious leaders from Nyamira County at his Sugoi home, the DP expressed his displeasure with leaders castigating him over his activities, including church events and distribution of motorcycles and other items to youth groups. “I don’t know what problem some people have and I really sympathise with them because when I host delegations at my residence they complain, when I go to church they complain, when I make church donations, they complain, when I support the youth by donating boda bodas, they still complain,” said the DP.He added: “So you want to tell me you have nothing else to do apart from discussing me from morning to evening, week after week? Does it mean you have no plans of your own?”

The DP retreated to his rural home after a series of engagements in Kisii County. Earlier, before going to Kisii, Ruto attended the first full Cabinet meeting since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the country. “Kenya has so many problems. More than 6 million are jobless and more than 17 million are below the poverty line. Let us help each other. If I donate a motorbike to one; you give another a motor vehicle. If I give a handcart, you give anything,” he said. The second in command urged his critics to put the plight of the people first, instead of attacking those assisting the less fortunate. “Let us be mindful about the sorry situation of millions of Kenyans struggling to meet their daily needs and above all, put food on the table. Let us acknowledge that every hustle matters,” said the DP, in a swipe that appeared to be directed at Raila. “I have been lifted up by God, so I lift others, assist and work with the Church. I am not relenting. If you are complaining, be prepared well because you will complain for many days. I am not about to stop ... I’m not going anywhere.”

