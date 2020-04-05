';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi holds short rally in Eldoret despite police presence

By Fred Kibor | September 11th 2020 at 01:16:56 GMT +0300

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi when he made a triumphant entry in Eldoret town on Friday. [Fred Kibor]

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has made a triumphant entry in Eldoret town despite a slur against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family hanging on his neck.

In a convoy led by hundreds of motorcycle riders, chanting songs in solidarity with the besieged MP, Sudi addressed the public on the streets of Eldoret town, disrupting traffic.
 
In the morning the atmosphere was tense as residents feared police would disrupt the rally. However, reports indicated he had been given one hour to end the meeting and police in full combat gear patrolled the streets.
 

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi in Eldoret town on Friday, when he said last night several policemen had been sent to his home. [Fred Kibor]

"We will not be cowed by intimidation but we shall continue with calls for a just society where all Kenyans are treated equally. The NCIC should not be selective in summoning those perceived as hate mongers," he said while accompanied by a host of MCAs.

 
Last night he claimed several policemen had been sent to his home.
 
"Don't abuse police by sending hundreds of them to fetch me. Just a phone call to your office is enough," he said before ending the meeting.
 
More details to follow...
Related Topics
Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi President Uhuru Kenyatta
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Kevin Omwenga murder suspects out on bail

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Uhuru opens KU referral hospital
Uhuru opens KU referral hospital

LATEST STORIES

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi holds short rally in Eldoret despite police presence
Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi holds short rally in Eldoret despite police presence

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Magufuli vs Lissu: What it takes to stop a political bulldozer

Magufuli vs Lissu: What it takes to stop a political bulldozer
Amos Kareithi 5 hours ago
Queer art for ‘peculiar’ peeps

Queer art for ‘peculiar’ peeps
Tony Mochama 8 hours ago
Farmers incur Sh3m loss as tide washes away seaweed

Farmers incur Sh3m loss as tide washes away seaweed

Benard Sanga 10 hours ago
How Abasuba accepted Luo love and lost their culture

How Abasuba accepted Luo love and lost their culture
Kevine Omollo and Caleb Kingwara 14 hours ago

Read More

Stop insulting Baba on Twitter, ODM MP tells Murkomen

Politics

Stop insulting Baba on Twitter, ODM MP tells Murkomen

'Murkomen needs anger counsellor after losing Senate post'
Blow to former MPs as Uhuru rejects Sh100,000 pension

Politics

Blow to former MPs as Uhuru rejects Sh100,000 pension

Blow to former MPs as Uhuru rejects Sh100,000 pension
Kositany, Tuju lock horns over DP, Jubilee

Politics

Kositany, Tuju lock horns over DP, Jubilee

Kositany, Tuju lock horns over DP, Jubilee
Legislator with gift of the gab who relishes political controversy

Politics

Legislator with gift of the gab who relishes political controversy

Legislator with gift of the gab who relishes political controversy
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.