Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi holds short rally in Eldoret despite police presence
By Fred Kibor |
September 11th 2020 at 01:16:56 GMT +0300
Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has made a triumphant entry in Eldoret town despite a slur against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family hanging on his neck.
In a convoy led by hundreds of motorcycle riders, chanting songs in solidarity with the besieged MP, Sudi addressed the public on the streets of Eldoret town, disrupting traffic.
In the morning the atmosphere was tense as residents feared police would disrupt the rally. However, reports indicated he had been given one hour to end the meeting and police in full combat gear patrolled the streets.
"We will not be cowed by intimidation but we shall continue with calls for a just society where all Kenyans are treated equally. The NCIC should not be selective in summoning those perceived as hate mongers," he said while accompanied by a host of MCAs.
Last night he claimed several policemen had been sent to his home.
"Don't abuse police by sending hundreds of them to fetch me. Just a phone call to your office is enough," he said before ending the meeting.