Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi holds short rally in Eldoret despite police presence

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi when he made a triumphant entry in Eldoret town on Friday. [Fred Kibor] Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has made a triumphant entry in Eldoret town despite a slur against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family hanging on his neck.

In a convoy led by hundreds of motorcycle riders, chanting songs in solidarity with the besieged MP, Sudi addressed the public on the streets of Eldoret town, disrupting traffic.

In the morning the atmosphere was tense as residents feared police would disrupt the rally. However, reports indicated he had been given one hour to end the meeting and police in full combat gear patrolled the streets.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi in Eldoret town on Friday, when he said last night several policemen had been sent to his home. [Fred Kibor]

"We will not be cowed by intimidation but we shall continue with calls for a just society where all Kenyans are treated equally. The NCIC should not be selective in summoning those perceived as hate mongers," he said while accompanied by a host of MCAs.

Last night he claimed several policemen had been sent to his home.

"Don't abuse police by sending hundreds of them to fetch me. Just a phone call to your office is enough," he said before ending the meeting.

