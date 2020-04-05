';
President Uhuru fights for his mother

By Francis Ngige | September 10th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

President Uhuru Kenyatta (C), lays the foundations for the Integrated Molecular Imaging Centre (IMIC) during the official opening of Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) on September 10, 2020.[Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told leaders to leave his mother out of their political duels.

Speaking in his Kiambu backyard on Wednesday evening, Uhuru had no kind words for leaders who had dragged former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta into their political exchanges.

Uhuru used a visit to his native county to call out politicians who were hurling insults against his mother, saying they were completely out of order.

“There are these silly people who have been going around hurling insults against my mother. Tell them to leave my mother alone. Let them go insult their mothers,” the president said at Ruaka while on a tour to inspect a road project in the area.

SEE ALSO: Kenya Meat Commission moved to Defence Ministry

The president told off the political class, saying degenerating into insults was unacceptable at a time when the country needed to remain united.

At the same time, Uhuru reiterated his desire to leave office once his constitutional mandate ends in 2022.

“Although I’m still young, I have no problem leaving State House once my term ends. That is my desire, but I want to leave a peaceful and united country,” said the president.

Uhuru appeared to have been irked by Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno's sentiments as well as those of his Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi, who have attacked him and his family in videos that have widely been circulated.

Ng’eno and Sudi have been on the receiving end over their utterances, with leaders across the political divide condemning them for the attacks against the former First Lady.

SEE ALSO: MP Sudi: I will not apologise

Women across the country have been holding demonstrations against the two leaders, saying their attack against Mama Ngina was a direct assault to them.

In his address on Wednesday evening, Uhuru said it was unfortunate that leaders have resorted to hurling abuses instead of addressing the needs of their constituents.

He said one of the key things he wants to accomplish in his tenure is to ensure that the country remains peaceful and united.

“All we want is peace and unity. That has been my rallying call and I keep on saying that Kenya will outlive Uhuru. We must make it better for the future generations,” the Head of State said as youth mobbing his car cheered.

Explaining that he had no motive to cling to power, Uhuru noted that he wanted to ensure that he has done his part and has no qualms leaving office once his term is over.

SEE ALSO: Atwoli accuses Ruto of undermining President Uhuru

“As I have said before, the only thing I’m interested in is delivering my mandate. I have no time for petty politics. I have said it is time for work.” 

Uhuru said his resolve to concentrate on work instead of politics has seen development projects going on smoothly across the country.

“Mine is just to work like now I'm going to inspect a road that cuts through Kiambu to Murang’a. That road will open up the area for trade and big business. Tell me if that can be achieved if we keep on politicking from morning to evening,” he observed.

Drums of war

ODM leader Raila Odinga has also taken on Deputy President William Ruto and his allies, accusing them of "beating drums of war" and fanning incendiary rhetoric in reference to recent remarks by Ng’eno and Sudi.

"Some people are beating drums of war. We do not want war in our country. We want peace and we oppose those leaders who are preaching incendiary speeches and insulting women of Kenya," said the former premier.

President Uhuru Kenyatta Mama Ngina Kenyatta Oscar Sudi Johana Ng'eno
