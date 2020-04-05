SEE ALSO: Mudavadi hits out at duo as new ANC team takes oathHe said his decision to rejoin the party will not please some politicians whom he claimed have been benefiting from his attacks against his party leader. “I will continue working with the handshake team, but I will not accept to be used to abuse Luhya leaders,” he said. Malala was part of the team of Luhya leaders who endorsed Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa as the Western region’s spokespersons. But on Tuesday, he claimed the resolutions made at Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli’s Kajiado home were reached after they had had drinks that may have “confused” them.
SEE ALSO: Church of God founder Bishop Makhoha deadLast weekend, Raila lashed out at Malala, questioning his decision to oppose the proposed revenue sharing formula when his county stood to gain hundreds of millions of shillings. “If you are elected as an MP or senator, you are supposed to represent the people," Raila told a gathering in Kakamega. Malala had met Raila at the ODM leader's Capitol Hill offices on Monday in what appeared to be a meeting to mend fences. Malala and ANC nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi have been on a warpath with Mudavadi. Yesterday, Osotsi accused the senator of flip-flopping and lying that they had agreed to rejoin Mudavadi. Osotsi was also present at the church function. ANC had expelled Malala in June over his association with Raila and his decision to back an ODM candidate in the Kibra by-election.