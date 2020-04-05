';
Malala makes up with Mudavadi after Raila meeting

By Moses Nyamori and Mike Kihaki | September 9th 2020 at 06:10:27 GMT +0300

[Front row from left] Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi, Vihiga County Women Rep Beatrice Adagala, Dr Alfonse Kanga (NCCK Nairobi), Leader of Amani Congress Party Musalia Mudavadi and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala during the requiem mass for the late Arch Bishop Byrum Makokha at the Church Of God in East Africa in South B, Nairobi, on Tuesday, Nov 8, 2020. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has closed ranks with his Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Malala apologised over his political run-ins with Mudavadi and declared support for him as the Luhya’s kingpin.

Speaking during the funeral service of Church of God Archbishop Byrum Makokha at Mariakani Christian Centre in Nairobi on Tuesday, the senator accused some forces of trying to use him to fight Luhya leaders. 

“I know I have made remarks against you for political reasons. But I have now asked Mudavadi for forgiveness,” Malala told Mudavadi, who was present at the service.

SEE ALSO: Mudavadi hits out at duo as new ANC team takes oath

He said his decision to rejoin the party will not please some politicians whom he claimed have been benefiting from his attacks against his party leader.

“I will continue working with the handshake team, but I will not accept to be used to abuse Luhya leaders,” he said.

Malala was part of the team of Luhya leaders who endorsed Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa as the Western region’s spokespersons.

But on Tuesday, he claimed the resolutions made at Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli’s Kajiado home were reached after they had had drinks that may have “confused” them.

His surprise political turnaround comes amid reports of a fallout with ODM leader Raila Odinga over the counties’ revenue allocation formula standoff at the Senate.

SEE ALSO: Church of God founder Bishop Makhoha dead

Last weekend, Raila lashed out at Malala, questioning his decision to oppose the proposed revenue sharing formula when his county stood to gain hundreds of millions of shillings.

“If you are elected as an MP or senator, you are supposed to represent the people," Raila told a gathering in Kakamega.

Malala had met Raila at the ODM leader's Capitol Hill offices on Monday in what appeared to be a meeting to mend fences.

Malala and ANC nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi have been on a warpath with Mudavadi. Yesterday, Osotsi accused the senator of flip-flopping and lying that they had agreed to rejoin Mudavadi. Osotsi was also present at the church function.

ANC had expelled Malala in June over his association with Raila and his decision to back an ODM candidate in the Kibra by-election.

SEE ALSO: Mudavadi’s bid to change party laws stopped

