Stop badmouthing President Uhuru, Ruto tells MPs

SEE ALSO: DP Ruto wants God to remove Tuju, Murathe from Jubilee postsRuto said it was wrong for politicians to use unsavoury words against mothers and the Head of State even if they didn’t agree with some of his actions. “Unsavoury words against mothers and Head of State is a NO, NO. No amount of anger justifies the use of offensive insulting language. There exist decent ways to communicate however one feels,” he added. Sudi on his Facebook page hit out at President Uhuru for mistreating his deputy and those close to his number two. Sudi also linked President Uhuru to the arrest of Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno of his remarks against him.
SEE ALSO: Let’s back CS Kagwe in bid to cleanse health docketSudi warned that DP Ruto's allies are unhappy with the way they are being treated by the government. He dared the President to arrest all politicians allied to Ruto. The MP said Kenya belonged to all accusing President Uhuru of mistreating his deputy and his allies despite helping him to win in the presidency. Ng’eno on his part had cautioned President Uhuru against endorsing any presidential candidate in 2022. The MP was later arrested over incitement sparking chaos and protest in Emurua Dikirr.