Let’s suspend politics, priotise Big Four Agenda- DP Ruto

SEE ALSO: How Ruto link and sugar networks paved way for Migori governorHe said the country’s economy was tattered as a result of Covid-19 and many Kenyans had lost jobs. Therefore, the government and the leaders ought to work hard to ensure that jobs lost are re-created. The church was commemorating the seventh anniversary for the establishment of a diocese as the clergy submitted reports for various fundraisers to implement church projects. The DP’s statement comes at a time that various cabinet secretaries are under the spotlight for engaging in politics at the behest of the law which bars them from such activity. The Sunday Standard in an exclusive feature reported emerging trend where Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i, alongside his colleagues in the Cabinet, have been touring the country inspecting development projects. Matiang’i has also been touted as one of the possible presidential candidates in the 2022 General Election.
SEE ALSO: Ruto gambles with 'No' vote to test ground for 2022Some CSs have shown no intention of keeping their political inclination secret. Those allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta have come out in the open to defend him against the criticism from the Tanga Tanga political divide, which is pro-DP Ruto. Recently, Forestry and Environment CS Keriako Tobiko engaged in an ugly spat with Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, who he accused of disrespecting the head of state. Speaking at Loita forest in Narok County, the furious Tobiko said: “Murkomen needs to have respect. He is out here insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta and other leaders. He should respect the President. If you don’t respect the president of the Republic of Kenya, you do not deserve to be respected by anyone.” He would follow this with a rather controversial statement aiming a dig at the deputy president. “Deputy president is a clerk. An assistant to the president,” he said.