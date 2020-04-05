Ruto allies blame Uhuru for DP’s woes

SEE ALSO: Joho conspicuously absent as Ruto woos his Coast backyard, harvests alliesKeiyo South MP Daniel Rono said: “Initially, we thought President Uhuru Kenyatta was not to blame for frustrations facing his deputy William Ruto. We imagined they were caused by ODM leader Raila Odinga and his group. We never knew President Uhuru was looking for political space in 2022. He wants to remain in power and the only way is to side with Raila, hoodwink him with the post of presidency as he eyes for Prime Minister’s post.” “The gloves are now off and we will be saying the truth as it is. We will stand by the truth,” said Rono. Speaking in Eldoret, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and his Kimilili counterpart Didmus Baraza also took the president head on in the war on graft. They demanded that all companies linked to the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) scandal be identified. The duo named seven companies which they claimed were beneficiaries of millions of shillings in irregular tendering processes. Mr Sudi asked President Uhuru to ensure all suspects linked to embezzlement of Covid-19 funds at Kemsa are prosecuted.
