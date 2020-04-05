';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ruto allies blame Uhuru for DP’s woes

By Titus Too and Lynn Kolongei | September 6th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

President Uhuru Kenyatta at a past event. [File, Standard]

Legislators allied to Deputy President William Ruto have accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of failing to offer leadership in Jubilee Party.

Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary General Caleb Kositany yesterday termed the ongoing differences “a failure by the leadership”. He, however, declined to say who was to blame for the failed leadership in the party.

“We have in the past raised concerns and thought they would be corrected, but instead, people shifted blame on these issues to others,” said Mr Kositany.

“We have a leadership problem in Jubilee party,” he said.

SEE ALSO: Joho conspicuously absent as Ruto woos his Coast backyard, harvests allies

Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono said: “Initially, we thought President Uhuru Kenyatta was not to blame for frustrations facing his deputy William Ruto. We imagined they were caused by ODM leader Raila Odinga and his group. We never knew President Uhuru was looking for political space in 2022. He wants to remain in power and the only way is to side with Raila, hoodwink him with the post of presidency as he eyes for Prime Minister’s post.”

“The gloves are now off and we will be saying the truth as it is. We will stand by the truth,” said Rono. Speaking in Eldoret, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and his Kimilili counterpart Didmus Baraza also took the president head on in the war on graft.

They demanded that all companies linked to the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) scandal be identified. The duo named seven companies which they claimed were beneficiaries of millions of shillings in irregular tendering processes. 

Mr Sudi asked President Uhuru to ensure all suspects linked to embezzlement of Covid-19 funds at Kemsa are prosecuted.

“We will not believe in the government’s commitment to fight corruption until all those implicated appear in court. Then will we know that he is truly fighting corruption,” declared Sudi.

SEE ALSO: CSs’ plunge into political duels exposes loyalties

Related Topics
Jubilee President Uhuru Kenyatta William Ruto
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Rising electricity bills push manufacturers to the wall

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Tobiko and Murkomen call each other names
Tobiko and Murkomen call each other names

LATEST STORIES

CSs’ plunge into political duels exposes loyalties
CSs’ plunge into political duels exposes loyalties

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

I wanted to be a pilot: Football star flying high halfway across the world

I wanted to be a pilot: Football star flying high halfway across the world
Vivianne Wandera 1 hour ago
Deep-pocketed man at the centre of Obado’s troubles

Deep-pocketed man at the centre of Obado’s troubles
Paul Ogemba 1 hour ago
Murkomen speaks for DP, but did we vote for a love story?

Murkomen speaks for DP, but did we vote for a love story?
Daisy Maritim 1 hour ago
With a stroke of a pen, their cash and assets went with the wind

With a stroke of a pen, their cash and assets went with the wind
Kamau Muthoni 1 hour ago

Read More

ODM is eyeing the presidency, says Oburu

Politics

ODM is eyeing the presidency, says Oburu

ODM is eyeing the presidency, says Oburu
Migori Speaker: ODM goons raided my Kisumu house

Politics

Migori Speaker: ODM goons raided my Kisumu house

My life is in danger, Migori Speaker now claims after goons' attack
Murkomen vs Tobiko: War of words rages on

Politics

Murkomen vs Tobiko: War of words rages on

You contributed nothing to President Uhuru, Murkomen tells Tobiko
Waruguru now tells Uhuru to sack Kagwe, Matiangi

Politics

Waruguru now tells Uhuru to sack Kagwe, Matiangi

MP wants Kagwe, Matiangi sacked, says they're drunk with power
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.