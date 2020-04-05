Form commission to probe Kemsa theft claims - Mudavadi

';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 20
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Mudavadi wants commission of inquiry to probe Covid-19 funds scam

By Japheth Ogila | August 23rd 2020 at 12:16:52 GMT +0300

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to launch investigations into the procurement of Covid-19 equipment by the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa).

Addressing the media in Nairobi on Sunday, Mudavadi (pictured above) appealed to the President to invoke his constitutional powers by forming a commission of inquiry to probe the matter, arguing that such was the easiest path to solve the issue.

“President Uhuru through the Commission of Inquiry Act should constitute a commission to investigate those who have been involved in the scandal at the Health Ministry. The commission should give a recommendation without any fear,” he said.

SEE ALSO: See you at the ballot, Kalonzo tells DP Ruto

 “Through the commission of inquiry, we will know why there is always a problem in the health sector.”

When asked whether it would be prudent to entrust the investigative agencies and the Office of the Auditor-General with probing the scandal; Mudavadi said the agencies would take longer to give their findings for prosecution.

For instance, the ANC boss said the offices of Director of Public Prosecutions and Director of Criminal Investigations had a lot in their plate, hence, assigning them to probe the Kemsa scam would take years. 

He also argued that roping in the Auditor General’s office would take time since the agency had a backlog of assignments owing to the delayed appointment of replacement of former boss Edward Ouko’s replacement.

He further said a commission would involve public participation and can prove satisfactory to the donors who have threatened to pull out following mounting allegations of graft.

SEE ALSO: Uhuru this way, Ruto that way

Mudavadi stated “…traditional action by our investigative agencies does not attract public participation. Therefore, the nature of overzealous embezzlement inflicted on the health sector overtime., especially the Kemsa heist now-demands that everything is done above board, in the glare of citizens in the glare of public participation.”

He challenged the Head of State to move with speed over the issue saying that it would help him fast track achievement of his Big Four agenda, where health is one of the pillars.

Senate Joint Committee on Health and the Ad-hoc Committee on Covid-19 Situation member Halake Abshiro during their meeting with KEMSA officials on the alleged procurement irregularities at County Hall, Nairobi on August 21, 2020. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Blame game

Mudavadi’s statement comes hours after ODM through its Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna released a statement dismissing claims of corruption the procurement of Covid-19 equipment.

“We wonder how this can be so before a credible audit by the Auditor General is carried out to ascertain the veracity of these claims. The precedent has been set before, where the media goes on a sensationalist extravaganza, with half-baked information obtained from shadowy sources, ending up creating more problems than solutions,” said Sifuna.

SEE ALSO: Relief for families after eons wait for title deeds

Sifuna also lashed out at Deputy President William Ruto over his remarks on Thursday that he (Ruto) was happy not to be blamed over the corruption allegations at Kemsa.

“It is disheartening to hear no less a senior government official than the Deputy President go public with the juvenile and improper statement that "at least now nobody will blame me for stealing Covid-19 funds",” he added.

DP Ruto was referring to media reports that revealed that he was sidelined in the running of affairs in jubilee government.

Already, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has commenced investigations into the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at Kemsa.

Kemsa board has since suspended the chief officer Jonah Munjari alongside Procurement Director Charles Juma and his Commercial counterpart Eliud Muriithi in regards to among others, controversial Sh7.7 billion tender for PPE.

Kenya also faces a looming challenge of winning the confidence of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Global Fund, who have threatened to withdraw Sh400 billion meant for funding the fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and malaria due to allegations of corruptions.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Previous article Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article Man United captain Maguire could pay Sh12 million to avoid three years in jail
Related Topics
Musalia Mudavadi President Uhuru Kenyatta Kemsa Covid-19 funds
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Mali coup: Uhuru, leaders call for release of detained President Keïta
Mali coup: Uhuru, leaders call for release of detained President Keïta

LATEST STORIES

Form commission to probe Kemsa theft claims - Mudavadi
Form commission to probe Kemsa theft claims - Mudavadi

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Children to use school and church spaces for lessons

Children to use school and church spaces for lessons
Augustine Oduor 1 hour ago
Abused as a child, I help human trafficking victims

Abused as a child, I help human trafficking victims
Sharon Kiburi 2 hours ago
Silent night: When wifey goes mum on daddy

Silent night: When wifey goes mum on daddy
Brian Guserwa 2 hours ago
How much exercise is too much?

How much exercise is too much?
The Conversation 3 hours ago

Read More

Leaders strategise to oust rivals in elections

Politics

Leaders strategise to oust rivals in elections

Leaders strategise to oust rivals in elections
Jubilee big boys fail to whip their troops nine times in a row

Politics

Jubilee big boys fail to whip their troops nine times in a row

Jubilee big boys fail to whip their troops nine times in a row
See you at the ballot, Kalonzo tells DP Ruto

Politics

See you at the ballot, Kalonzo tells DP Ruto

See you at the ballot, Kalonzo tells DP Ruto
KANU rolls out digital membership drive at grassroots level

Politics

KANU rolls out digital membership drive at grassroots level

KANU now moves digital membership drive to county branches

To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.