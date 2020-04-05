Form commission to probe Kemsa theft claims - Mudavadi

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to launch investigations into the procurement of Covid-19 equipment by the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa). Addressing the media in Nairobi on Sunday, Mudavadiappealed to the President to invoke his constitutional powers by forming a commission of inquiry to probe the matter, arguing that such was the easiest path to solve the issue. “President Uhuru through the Commission of Inquiry Act should constitute a commission to investigate those who have been involved in the scandal at the Health Ministry. The commission should give a recommendation without any fear,” he said.

SEE ALSO: See you at the ballot, Kalonzo tells DP Ruto

“Through the commission of inquiry, we will know why there is always a problem in the health sector.” When asked whether it would be prudent to entrust the investigative agencies and the Office of the Auditor-General with probing the scandal; Mudavadi said the agencies would take longer to give their findings for prosecution. For instance, the ANC boss said the offices of Director of Public Prosecutions and Director of Criminal Investigations had a lot in their plate, hence, assigning them to probe the Kemsa scam would take years. He also argued that roping in the Auditor General’s office would take time since the agency had a backlog of assignments owing to the delayed appointment of replacement of former boss Edward Ouko’s replacement. He further said a commission would involve public participation and can prove satisfactory to the donors who have threatened to pull out following mounting allegations of graft.

SEE ALSO: Uhuru this way, Ruto that way

Senate Joint Committee on Health and the Ad-hoc Committee on Covid-19 Situation member Halake Abshiro during their meeting with KEMSA officials on the alleged procurement irregularities at County Hall, Nairobi on August 21, 2020. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Mudavadi stated “…traditional action by our investigative agencies does not attract public participation. Therefore, the nature of overzealous embezzlement inflicted on the health sector overtime., especially the Kemsa heist now-demands that everything is done above board, in the glare of citizens in the glare of public participation.” He challenged the Head of State to move with speed over the issue saying that it would help him fast track achievement of his Big Four agenda, where health is one of the pillars.Mudavadi’s statement comes hours after ODM through its Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna released a statement dismissing claims of corruption the procurement of Covid-19 equipment. “We wonder how this can be so before a credible audit by the Auditor General is carried out to ascertain the veracity of these claims. The precedent has been set before, where the media goes on a sensationalist extravaganza, with half-baked information obtained from shadowy sources, ending up creating more problems than solutions,” said Sifuna.

SEE ALSO: Relief for families after eons wait for title deeds

Covid 19 Time Series