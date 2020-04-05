Jubilee big boys fail to whip their troops nine times in a row

Senate Chief Whip Irungu Kang’ata.

There were no celebrations for the new Senate leadership that has in two months undergone what is essentially baptism of fire. Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio, Deputy Speaker Margaret Kamar and Chief Whip Irungu Kang’ata got positions that not only gave them national platform, but trappings of power including a retinue of aides and State maintained fuel guzzlers. But it has not been rosy for the Senate leadership, especially Kang’ata, who has faced the wrath of senators in an attempt to push through the new revenue sharing formula . The divisive debate has seen the Chief Whip take on senators in a moment of rage that almost turned self-destructive.

Kang’ata said the Mt Kenya region led by President Uhuru Kenyatta would abandon the handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative if ODM leader Raila Odinga’s allies in the Senate failed to support the population-driven counties revenue distribution formula. He had to take back those words after the president reportedly reprimanded him. “Former leadership of Senate had deliberately refused to remedy the unfairness of the formula. They had that opportunity during consideration of second generation formula but failed to do so,” Kang’ata said, adding that, “as Mt Kenya leaders we decided this time we have to face those forces head on and seek justice. But those forces are not asleep”. National Assembly Deputy Chief Whip Maore Maoka said the new Jubilee Senate leadership cannot be blamed for the stalemate over revenue sharing formula. “Those taking a contrary opinion from the party Senate leadership are doing it out of sheer defiance. The fact that, for example, a majority of Meru MPs are in Tangatanga does not mean the people are there. The MPs know why they are in that faction,” Maore said.

Unlike Kang’ata who is serving a second term, Poghisio and Kamar who have experienced a rocky political dispensation in the past, have largely been sober during the chaotic debate on the revenue formula. The deputy speaker has presided over divisive debate in the House in the absence of Speaker Ken Lusaka while the Majority Leader has watched in consternation as youthful senators tear apart the proposed revenue formula that has all the hallmarks of the fallout between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto. It is the fallout between the president and the DP that led to the purge on the Senate leadership that saw the ouster of Kipchumba Murkomen (Majority Leader), Kithure Kindiki (Deputy Speaker) and Susan Kihika (Chief Whip), who are now in the forefront of opposing the proposed formula. After the last attempt to end the standoff over the revenue formula, Poghisio was quick to warn about election of a mediation team in haste in one of his rare public pronouncements on the circus. For Kamar, her predicament has been worse. After she benefited from the removal of Murkomen as Majority Leader, her backyard has seen that as betrayal, affecting efforts to lobby Rift Valley senators to support the controversial cash sharing formula.

