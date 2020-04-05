SEE ALSO: You can’t stop my bid, Ruto tells ‘deep state’“A referendum does not have to cost billions. Ask the British… It's because of corruption in this country that Kenyan elections have been too expensive,” Mr. Odinga said, adding a referendum does not need to cost more than Sh2 billion. “There is money to do it, and we're going to teach Wafula Chebukati (IEBC Chairman) how to do it. If there is a need for a country to do a referendum the country does it.” Raila also pointed out that the oversight role was not solely for the ODM party. He said it was the role of parliament to oversee the government and not just the minority party. BBI ‘dead’ There have been speculations of a dead BBI after the rallies were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. All rallies and public engagements pertaining to the BBI were postponed indefinitely.
- READ MORE
- Senators put Lusaka on the spot over ruling
- Leadership crisis jolts Senate as bid to strike cash deal fails
- You are planning to reject election results, Ruto told
- You can’t stop my bid, Ruto tells ‘deep state’
SEE ALSO: 2022: Raila purges top ODM organBut Raila said with Covid-19, they had to shelve the meetings, that’s why only the central committee was meeting. That way, they can observe social distancing. A section of leaders had also questioned the motive behind delays in the release of the report. Jubilee Party deputy-secretary Caleb Kositany last month accused President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ODM leader of taking Kenyans for a ride by keeping silent on when the report will be released. Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji-led taskforce announced on June 30 that it had completed its report, and that it would hand the much-awaited document to the duo when the two are ready. But reports emerged that the handover of the report to the duo had been delayed by Raila’s illness, which saw him travel to Dubai for a minor back surgery.
SEE ALSO: Murathe pitch for Raila presidency stirs stormSome leaders have also opposed plans to amend the Constitution through the BBI, arguing that this route is unlikely to address the concerns of a majority of Kenyans.