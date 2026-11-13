When Aden Duale gets too clever by half, we should instantly smell a rat

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale during a media briefing on Kenya’s Ebola preparedness and response at Afya House in Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, who previously said he misunderstood a court order prohibiting the construction of the Laikipia quarantine facility for Americans, suddenly sounds very clever, declaring Kenya will not serve as holding grounds for countries that have locked out their nationals for bearing Ebola.