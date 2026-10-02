Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Fare thee well, Mr Walker, whose life was full of candour and valour

By Peter Kimani | Oct. 2, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 

I retreated to the village last weekend, yet again, to bury one of my relatives. I think it’s a generational thing. All the men and women who peopled my village are now elderly folks in their 80s and 90s.

The man we buried last week was popularly known as John Walker, which was a corruption of his favourite drink, Johnnie Walker. A retired civil engineer—I must clarify he retired well ahead of his time—he was an amiable man who just minded his business.

In moments of inspiration, he designed and built virtually anything and everything, from the house that he lived in, to the gardens that he initiated from scratch, providing shades that he garlanded with hammocks. Indeed, his retreat to the village, after lengthy stints in Mombasa and Nairobi, was the beginning of a new life that was oiled by litres of slow-brewed muratina.

Mzee Walker’s wife was my aunt and one of her enduring acts of kindness was when she bequeathed me pens and inks at the beginning of my elementary schooling. She had closed down her shop and donated her stocks.

Mzee Walker exited as colourfully as he lived: He penned a moving obituary recounting his journey of life and which he decreed was to be read at his funeral. Some of the highlights included his three unsuccessful attempts at Common Entrance Exam, in 1950s, and his lack of recollection of the name of the man who baptised him. Such candour, such valour. They don’t make them like this anymore...

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Common Entrance Exam Johnnie Walker Mombasa And Nairobi Elementary School
.

Latest Stories

Female US inmate in critical condition after botched execution
Female US inmate in critical condition after botched execution
World
By AFP
3 hrs ago
One dead in knife attack at Mexican school
World
By AFP
3 hrs ago
Saudi coalition says intercepted Houthi missiles, drones
World
By AFP
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

From prison to palaces: Life, time and 'crimes' of Mr Moneybags
By David Odongo 4 hrs ago
From prison to palaces: Life, time and 'crimes' of Mr Moneybags
University staff unions reject pay offer, call nationwide strike from Friday
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
University staff unions reject pay offer, call nationwide strike from Friday
Presidents close friend Wicknell Chivayo killed in copter crash
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
Presidents close friend Wicknell Chivayo killed in copter crash
Ruto renews attacks on Uhuru and Sifuna as he steps up Coast development tour
By Renson Mnyamwezi 4 hrs ago
Ruto renews attacks on Uhuru and Sifuna as he steps up Coast development tour
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved