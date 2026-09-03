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Oyeeee! Presidential jet is back, so why is no one celebrating?

By Peter Kimani | Sep. 3, 2026
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President William Ruto boards the presidential jet. [File, Standard] 

News just in is that the presidential jet, Harambee One, is back home after year-long ukarabati in The Netherlands, where it was manufactured. It’s not clear how much was spent on the upgrades to its interiors and other technical features, but given Prezzo Bill Ruto’s sophisticated tastes, it must have cost an arm and a leg.

Prezzo Ruto is yet to use the jet for local or international travel, preferring instead to use private luxury jets that are hired at commercial rates. When there was quite a bit of uproar about his opulent displays, two years ago, he purported that the private jet in question had been availed by one of his wealthy friends.

Yup, that’s how Prezzo Ruto rocks. One moment he’s in sniffles in church, recalling his childhood hustles selling chickens and njugu karanga, next he’s flying high on private luxury jets. Since it wasn’t declared what was in it for those well-connected friends of his, and why Prezzo Ruto would opt to fly on private jets to discharge State duties, one can only hope that our country has not been mortgaged to those private interest groups.

In any case, Harambee One is now back in circulation and there is no reason it should not be put to good use, especially given Prezzo Ruto and his deputy Kithure Kindi aka Soprana are footloose, raking up enormous tabs from their air-miles. For the latter, most of those trips started or terminated at his village, which I suppose is where his official duties are discharged.

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Related Topics

Kenya's Presidential Jet Harambee One President William Ruto The Netherlands
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