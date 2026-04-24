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Folk in Mutara wait for service when Kenya Power end their drama

By Peter Kimani | Apr. 24, 2026
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Kenya Power engineers repair power line. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

When Kenya Power’s dramas are done, folks in Mutara are waiting for service

I understand Kenya Power hired an experienced ensemble of a “travelling theatre” whose mandate is to tour the nation and display its machinery, mainly for optics, where Prezzo Bill Ruto is “launching” power connections, then drive off to the next destination, as politicos hop into choppers for performance at the next venue.

Understandably, the hardest part is racing to the next destination on difficult terrain, as choppers only require a few minutes to fly from point A to point B. This was the scenario that MPs described to Energy PS Alex Wachira when he appeared before Parliament this week to answer claims that he’s been launching “ghost” projects, for the benefit of Prezzo Bill Ruto.

It is not clear if Prezzo Ruto was aware that the projects “launched” by the cutting of a ribbon and the unveiling of a plaque were a mere pandisa, or if he was part of the charade. In his defence, Wachira calmly explained that the number of connections nationally has increased, even though there was no way to verify any of his claims.

When Wachira & Co are done with their dramas, they should proceed to Mutara Village in Laikipia West. Folks around Checkpoint neighbourhood say they have been in the dark for years after Kenya Power pinned electric posts in the ground and walked away to “look for a transformer” to serve the community.

Meanwhile, a transformer that had been installed at the old location of Mutara Primary School, also in the locality, has been lying idle for the last ten years, after the school was moved to its current location.

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