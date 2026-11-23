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President William Ruto addresses residents after commissioning the Matungu-River Sio-Nasianda road in Matungu Constituency, Kakamega County. [PCS]

The 2027 election is less than a year away, and caucusing is intense in government and opposition. Will any compromises reached now be respected before and after the vote? Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua insists the opposition will field one candidate, but who will that be? And if contenders are left out, will they stay loyal and trust that any opposition MOU will deliver once power is won?

Political betrayal has never healed a nation, and Kenya proves it. Gachagua feels betrayed by President William Ruto. Ruto felt betrayed by his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta. Senator Edwin Sifuna feels betrayed by Oburu Odinga. Even Raila Odinga was betrayed by both Moi and Kibaki.

From independence to today, one thread runs through our history: allies become rivals, promises fade after elections, and kingmakers are dumped after victory. Now whispers surround Deputy President Kithure Kindiki — will Ruto keep him? Talk is rife that he may pick Wycliffe Oparanya, Gladys Wanga, or Senator Moses Kajwang in 2027. Political betrayal started at independence. When Jomo Kenyatta was detained, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga stood firm. He refused to advance himself and insisted Kenyatta must lead.

Years later, that bond collapsed. Jaramogi resigned as Vice President in 1966 over ideology. To many, it was independence's first great betrayal. Kenyatta abandoned the ideals of liberation — equity, justice, respect for life and shared prosperity — for patronage, excessive land accumulation and ethnic favouritism.

Kenyatta pushed freedom fighters who had stood shoulder to shoulder with him to the margins. Bildad Kaggia, a steadfast nationalist, died poor and forgotten. Others paid with their lives. The assassinations of Tom Mboya in 1969 and J.M. Kariuki in 1975 scarred the national conscience and made dissent feel fatal.

With Mboya's killing, the seed of Luo-Kikuyu animosity that still lives today was planted. Kenyatta placed Jaramogi under house arrest. When Moi succeeded Kenyatta in 1978, he came as a unifier. Many who helped him consolidate power later faced purges, detention and exclusion. Loyalty became conditional; survival meant agreeing with government in almost everything.

Multiparty politics promised a break. It didn't. In 2002, Simeon Nyachae thought State House was within reach. A Serena meeting had agreed he would lead the opposition against Moi's successor, Uhuru Kenyatta, until Raila's "Kibaki Tosha" declaration flipped the race, built NARC and swept KANU out.

In Nyachae's camp, it felt like betrayal. As analyst Nillah Nyamwamu, a resident of Washington, DC, notes, elites are rank opportunists — trust them at your own peril. Raila backed Kibaki upon realising he and Nyachae both hailed from greater Nyanza and would not get the prime slot in Nyachae's order. The move was opportunistic, not nationalistic.

Ironically, Raila soon tasted the same medicine. After NARC won in 2002, disputes erupted over the pre-election MoU on power-sharing. Raila and allies argued commitments were abandoned, even after Raila helped Kibaki fly to London for treatment, only to be thrown under the bus later.

At succession, Kibaki backed his tribesman Uhuru, not Raila or Kalonzo. Kalonzo never forgot the betrayal, even then, still today. The post-2007 ICC cases bound Uhuru and Ruto. A bond forged in Moi's KANU and cemented in The Hague created the kumi kumi pact — ten years each. It still shapes Uhuru's calculus.

In December 2012, Uhuru signed an MoU making Musalia Mudavadi the Jubilee flagbearer, then tore it up days later, branded it demonic, and ran himself. In 2018, Uhuru and Raila shook hands and launched BBI. Supporters sold it as unity. Critics saw an elite project detached from ordinary Kenyans. Billions were spent, only for courts to stop it and the public to reject it.

Then came 2022. Uhuru endorsed Raila, yet Azimio felt the campaign lacked urgency despite controlling state, money and machinery. Winnie Odinga said her father wasn't backed. The perception persists that Uhuru never wanted Raila in State House. Ruto holds the Kenyatta dossier; Uhuru needs protection.

Word on the street is blunt: Uhuru wants Matiang'i on the ballot to split the opposition and gift Ruto a second term, while positioning a Mt Kenya candidate for 2032. Uhuru gave Ruto three men — Kagwe, Kinyanjui and Kabogo. Critics say he is honouring the kumi kumi debt. Gideon Moi forewent a sure Baringo win to back a Ruto candidate on agreed terms. He got betrayed.

In this history of broken faith, Kalonzo Musyoka stands apart despite his weaknesses. He has shown trust through selflessness. In 2007, when the country was on fire, he became Vice President and steadied Kibaki's government.

In 2013, 2017 and 2022, he ceded his presidential ambition — his running-mate slot to Martha Karua — to support Raila. Where men would rather burn the house than share a seat, that is not timidity. It is integrity. That is the politics of trust Kenya needs. From Jomo jettisoning nationhood, to Kibaki discarding Raila, to Uhuru discarding Mudavadi and then Raila, the script never fades. Even Gachagua, on a charm offensive against Ruto, is a victim.

Why does this cycle persist? Mistrust, greed and negative ethnicity fuel our politics. Leaders treat agreements as temporary convenience, not covenants. When ethnicity mobilises, and personal accumulation overrides the common good, betrayal becomes rational. Every broken MoU teaches Kenyans that politics is not about principle, but about who can outwit the other.

Politicians must learn the politics of trust, the surest show of integrity and the only path to healing and unity. A nation cannot be built on shifting deals and midnight denials. Agreements must be respected. Without trust, institutions stay weak and citizens grow cynical. With it, we can heal wounds from 1966, 1969, 1975, 2007 and every election in between.

Young Kenyans are watching. When they see loyalty punished, selflessness mocked, and betrayal rewarded, they carry those negatives forward. They will enter politics believing there is no honour, no word, no loyalty — only transactions. If we do not break this now, we will bequeath a republic where nothing is sacred. Kenya will heal when leaders keep their word even when it costs them.

The tragedy is not that politicians betray each other. The greater tragedy is that our politics has become fiction. Until trust returns, Kenya will remain trapped in betrayal.

The writer is a Kenyan public affairs commentator based in Washington, US