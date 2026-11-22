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President Ruto’s development agenda will ultimately be judged on more than roads, houses, airports or policy announcements. It will be judged by whether a young person can find decent work, whether a parent can afford food and transport. [File,Standard]

President William Ruto’s latest State of the Nation Address offers an important moment to assess the country’s development trajectory since he assumed office in 2022. With the next election approaching, the address is not simply a record of government activity; it is also a political and economic scorecard against which Kenyans will judge delivery, priorities and the distribution of national resources.

The President placed emphasis on achievements and ongoing programmes in infrastructure, healthcare, education, the economy and youth employment. The government’s development ‘hardware’ is visible in projects such as affordable housing, major road construction and airport modernisation. These investments signal an ambition to expand infrastructure, stimulate economic activity and improve public services. Yet the central question for many households is not only what has been built, but whether development is translating into a better quality of life.

Two experiences of Kenya

Kenyans are assessing the address through different lived experiences. For some, the government’s record is measured against the opportunities, infrastructure and public investment that their regions have historically enjoyed. For others—particularly communities that have experienced decades of limited public investment—the current projects represent long-awaited recognition and a chance to participate more fully in national development.

This contrast is especially clear in northern Kenya. The Isiolo–Mandera road corridor has become a highly anticipated and widely discussed project because of what reliable road access could mean for communities that have waited generations for improved connectivity. For residents and businesses in these areas, an all-weather road is not merely a transport project. It can reduce travel time and the cost of moving goods, improve access to health and education services, connect producers to markets and strengthen the delivery of public services.

A region that already enjoys an established road network and is now seeking dual carriageways may view infrastructure priorities differently. That difference should not be mistaken for a disagreement about development. It reflects the reality that Kenya’s regions have started from unequal positions. The experience of a community waiting for its first major tarmac connection is fundamentally different from that of a community seeking to upgrade an existing road.

Beneficiaries, and those still waiting

The likely beneficiaries of the government’s development agenda include households that gain access to better roads and public facilities; construction workers and suppliers engaged in infrastructure projects; families who may benefit from affordable housing; and businesses that stand to gain from improved connectivity and investment. If implemented effectively, healthcare and education reforms could also benefit millions of citizens, while credible youth-employment initiatives could widen access to livelihoods and enterprise.

However, the benefits are neither automatic nor evenly distributed. People who cannot afford the cost of living, young people without decent work, households facing high healthcare expenses, and communities still waiting for basic infrastructure may feel excluded from the headline achievements. Small businesses operating under pressure from high operating costs may also struggle to benefit from long-term investments if household purchasing power and consumer demand remain weak.

The debate around the address therefore reflects a deeper national question: who is benefiting from public investments, who is carrying its costs, and who remains underserved? A credible scorecard must examine not only the number of projects launched or completed, but also their quality, affordability, regional distribution, job impact and measurable effect on ordinary people.

Development must not come at the expense of daily survival

Long-term infrastructure and institutional reforms can place pressure on public finances and, depending on how they are financed and implemented, contribute to short-term economic strain. Their full benefits may take years to materialise. Meanwhile, families must buy food, pay rent, meet transport costs, educate their children and access healthcare today. For households already stretched by the cost of living, the promise of future transformation cannot replace the need for immediate relief.

This is where the government’s balancing act becomes critical. Kenya must sustain strategic investment while pursuing practical measures that ease the pressure on households. These include improving the affordability and reliability of essential services, strengthening targeted social protection, supporting productive employment, reducing inefficiencies that raise the cost of doing business and ensuring that public spending delivers value for money.

The test is not whether Kenya should choose development or affordability. It must pursue both. Infrastructure that improves productivity and lowers transport costs can, over time, help reduce the cost of goods and expand opportunity. But those gains must be deliberately connected to the everyday needs of citizens, rather than assumed to trickle down automatically.

Equality and equity must guide the national development agenda

Equality and equity are related, but they are not identical. Equality requires every Kenyan to enjoy equal rights and access to public services. Equity recognises that regions and communities have different historical disadvantages and may require differentiated investment to achieve a fair outcome. Allocating resources without considering those disparities can preserve inequality in the name of treating everyone the same.

For this reason, national development should be guided by transparent criteria: population needs, infrastructure gaps, poverty levels, economic potential, service-delivery deficits and the constitutional obligation to address marginalisation. Such an approach would help ensure that investment is not determined by political influence or visibility alone, but by evidence and the principle of fairness.

The government should also communicate clearly on project costs, timelines, financing arrangements, procurement, implementation progress and the benefits expected by communities. Kenyans are entitled to distinguish between projects announced, projects under construction and projects completed and delivering services. Public confidence grows when claims are verifiable and when communities can see how national investment improves their lives.

The real scorecard is quality of life

President Ruto’s development agenda will ultimately be judged on more than roads, houses, airports or policy announcements. It will be judged by whether a young person can find decent work, whether a parent can afford food and transport, whether a patient can access timely and affordable treatment, whether a child receives quality education, and whether a family in a historically marginalised region can reach markets and essential services.

If the long-term projects are completed, maintained and linked to productive economic opportunities, they could contribute to a transformed Kenya. But that future must be built without losing sight of the people who are struggling in the present. The country needs a development model that protects household welfare while expanding infrastructure, productivity and opportunity.

The next phase of Kenya’s development must therefore move beyond the politics of credit and blame. It must be anchored in measurable delivery, responsible economic management and fair distribution of national resources. The question is not simply whether the government has built something, but whether what it has built—and what it plans to build—will improve lives across all regions.

A nation cannot claim inclusive transformation while some communities remain disconnected from basic infrastructure and others are unable to meet the cost of basic needs. Kenya’s true scorecard will be written when development is visible in every region and felt in the daily lives of its people.