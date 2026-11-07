What ODM must do to avert looming voter apathy

ODM leaders Simba Arati, Gladys Wanga and Hassan Joho at the Jacaranda rally on October 31, 2026. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement may be looking in the wrong direction as it prepares for the 2027 General Election. The party’s greatest threat is not UDA, former Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna or the Linda Mwananchi movement. It is the hundreds of thousands of voters who may have quietly lost faith in the party and could choose to stay at home on election day.

ODM must confront an uncomfortable reality: political influence in government means little if the party can no longer mobilise its traditional supporters to vote. Without credible internal reforms, transparent nominations and a compelling political identity, the party risks presiding over gradual erosion of its own electoral base.