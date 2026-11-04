Why boys circumcised in church don't always become good men

Circumcision alone cannot make men; boys need cultural guidance, mentorship and lasting community support. [Courtesy]

Since 2001, every December, thousands of boys in Central Kenya disappear into church halls. They are in Class Eight or Form One. They come out a week later in new suits, with certificates, new Bibles, and a fresh cut. We call it ‘Ropes’. We call it Christian Irua (Christian circumcision).

The intention was holy. The Church saw what was happening in the Central region. Boys were being cut by quacks, bleeding to death, being taught to drink, to abuse women, to join Mungiki. The Church said, never again. It brought the boys to the hospital and to the church hall. It saved lives.