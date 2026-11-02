Traits that make Kalonzo 'weak' are exactly what Kenya needs

For three decades, Kenyan politics has rewarded the loudest, the most erratic and the most ruthless. We have mistaken noise for strength, insults for courage and betrayal for strategy. That is why many have misread former Vice President Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka.
They say he is too ethical. Too humble. Too soft. Where the loudest hyena gets the meat, humility is treated as weakness. Yet the traits we mocked are exactly what we need.
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