From political anthem to elegy: The story of "Raila Jidwari"

There is something curious about songs. A musician can compose a song for a particular occasion, perform it before an excited audience and move on to the next composition. Years later, however, the same song may return to public life carrying a meaning nobody anticipated when it was first recorded. The melody remains the same. The words do not change. But the world in which people hear them has changed, sometimes beyond recognition. This is what makes music such a fascinating part of our cultural memory. A song does not always belong to the moment that gave birth to it. Sometimes, history takes it away, gives it a new meaning and returns it to us when we least expect it.

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