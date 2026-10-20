On Kenya's 'silent' national economic summit

President William Ruto waves to residents during a road inspection and electricity project launch in West Pokot County. [Irrisheel Shanzu, Standard]

It doesn’t matter where you sit or stand as a Kenyan following our public affairs. Last week had something for you. First is our politics. So, you might have been dismayed or delighted by the strong and angry language pervading President William Ruto’s ongoing “development tour” of the Rift leading into today’s Mashujaa Day, particularly his own increasingly agitated diatribes against the opposition.

Once you filter out extremist noise, this current game of cat and mouse essentially casts an incumbent incessantly demanding an alternative agenda from challengers against a riposte from challengers that “wantam” is exactly that alternative, so you end up struggling to differentiate the hunter from the hunted.