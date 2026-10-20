Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

On Kenya's 'silent' national economic summit

By Dennis Kabaara | Oct. 20, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
President William Ruto waves to residents during a road inspection and electricity project launch in West Pokot County. [Irrisheel Shanzu, Standard]

It doesn’t matter where you sit or stand as a Kenyan following our public affairs.  Last week had something for you.  First is our politics. So, you might have been dismayed or delighted by the strong and angry language pervading President William Ruto’s ongoing “development tour” of the Rift leading into today’s Mashujaa Day, particularly his own increasingly agitated diatribes against the opposition. 

Once you filter out extremist noise, this current game of cat and mouse essentially casts an incumbent incessantly demanding an alternative agenda from challengers against a riposte from challengers that “wantam” is exactly that alternative, so you end up struggling to differentiate the hunter from the hunted.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

National Economic Summit Economic Vision Kenya’s Vision 2030 Economic Transformation
.

Latest Stories

Kenyans mark the 63rd Mashujaa Day with pomp and colour in Eldoret
Kenyans mark the 63rd Mashujaa Day with pomp and colour in Eldoret
National
By Wycliff Kipsang
12 mins ago
Gachagua-Sifuna talks bombshell
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
12 mins ago
PAYE relief, cheaper phones, internship: Ruto woos Kenyans with plan to ease living costs
Politics
By Stephen Rutto
12 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gachagua-Sifuna talks bombshell
By Ndung’u Gachane 12 mins ago
Gachagua-Sifuna talks bombshell
PAYE relief, cheaper phones, internship: Ruto woos Kenyans with plan to ease living costs
By Stephen Rutto 12 mins ago
PAYE relief, cheaper phones, internship: Ruto woos Kenyans with plan to ease living costs
Ruto's tax cut plan a relief for workers but revenue headache for Treasury
By Graham Kajilwa 12 mins ago
Ruto's tax cut plan a relief for workers but revenue headache for Treasury
Murkomen-Natembeya rivalry deepens over border voter registration
By Standard Reporter 12 mins ago
Murkomen-Natembeya rivalry deepens over border voter registration
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved