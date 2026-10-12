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To tackle insecurity and prosper, Somalia needs political renewal

By Mohamud A Ahmed – Cagaweyne | Oct. 12, 2026
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Somalia needs political renewal to restore stability and defeat Al-Shabaab. [Courtesy]

Somalia stands at a critical crossroads. Political disputes over constitutional amendments, electoral arrangements, mandates, and the distribution of power continue while Al-Shabaab exploits divisions within the state. Despite decades of political transitions, familiar leaders, alliances, and power brokers repeatedly return to the centre of national politics, often without changing the methods that have kept the country fragile.

Somalia does not need change for its own sake, nor does youth automatically guarantee competence. It needs political renewal: Leaders with integrity, administrative ability, national vision, and independence from entrenched patronage networks. The central question is no longer simply who should lead Somalia, but whether the country can build institutions that serve citizens rather than competing political interests.

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Related Topics

Somalia Stability Al-Shabaab Threat Somali Elections Somalia Politics
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