Africa is opening up, is your business ready?

An opportunity beyond Kenya becomes meaningful when the business at home can respond. [iStockphoto]

Picture this: a food processor in Nairobi opens a message from a retailer in Kampala: “Can you supply 200 jars next month?” For a moment, she imagines her products on shelves beyond Kenya. Then, she reaches for her calculator. What will delivery cost? Can she finance production before payment? Can she fulfil this order without disappointing her regular customers?

Suddenly, regional trade is no longer a conversation about agreements. It is an order she must price, finance and deliver. That is the challenge this series has explored. An opportunity beyond Kenya becomes meaningful when the business at home can respond.