Sorry, old man M7, looks like you missed the memo, G to G means government to goons

President William Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni at State House, Nairobi, during an official visit to Kenya in July 2025. [PCS]

Good morning, Yoweri Kaguta M7, the life Prezzo of the Matooke Republic of Uganda. I didn’t expect that I would be writing about you this soon, just days after hanging out with some fun Ugandans, including some royals who are domiciled in Nairobi. Yes, we were in the Westlands district that your beloved son, Muhoozi, has been dreaming of overrunning.

And since you have very deep intel networks, deep enough to smoke out and abduct dissidents like Kizza Besigye, who was nabbed from Nairobi Streets two years ago, you probably know I hang out with dissidents. To be clear, dissidence in Ug is defined as doing anything you and your son don’t approve.