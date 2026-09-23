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Many presidents, like Ruto, have had a tough first term

By Leonard Khafafa | Sep. 23, 2026
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President William Ruto addresses residents of Suneka, Kisii County. [PCS]

History offers a generous consolation to unpopular first-term presidents.  Consider the precedents. In 1983, Ronald Reagan's approval rating slumped to 41 per cent, battered by recession and resistance to his agenda. A year later, he won 49 states. Despite the Iran-Contra affair, he left office in 1989 with a 63 per cent approval rating, and a reputation that has only appreciated since.

Bill Clinton's first term was hardly smoother. Stymied by legislative gridlock, scandal, and a historic loss of the House of Representatives in 1994, his presidency was widely written off as overreaching and over. He won re-election in 1996, presided over a roaring labour market and the first balanced budgets in decades, and departed with 66 per cent approval; the highest end-of-term rating since the Second World War.

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