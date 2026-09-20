Look beyond politics to understand what has changed in four years

President William Ruto, ODM leader Oburu Oginga, Gladys Wanga and other leaders during Genowa Governor’s Cup at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay Town. [File]

Ordinarily, every person or leader has his or her own hits and misses either in the daily pursuit of their personal goals or in leadership. The scorecard of leadership appraisal should be an objective and balanced review without political bias to blind people from the progress made.

Consequently, President William Ruto's 4-year leadership shouldn't be judged reprehensively in the narrow lens of political difference, ethnicity or be just seen for his meteoric rise. His leadership should be buoyed by facts that are undeniable and data that is verifiable. The current inertia to deny his achievements and cast him in an insidious light negates the principles of our young democracy.