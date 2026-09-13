Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Why the powerful suffer when they leave office

By Mutahi Mureithi | Sep. 13, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely, according to a certain Lord Acton in a letter in the late 1800s. Give a normal person some sort of power and most will wield it to the maximum allowable under the situation, and where the setting allows, go ahead and abuse it to test the system – just because they can.

Look at your average watchman (they prefer security guards). Before he settles into a job properly, he is all obsequious and meek. When he gets comfortable, he becomes another animal altogether. He can even lock out of the gate the very employer who’s given him the job.

Perhaps I have started a tad on the lower side. Let’s look at someone whom you might have known as a not-so-bright fellow but then magic happens and their man becomes, say, the President. They become big headed, make public pronouncements that should be made by their bosses and generally become a bully.

Of course, these things sometimes backfire. When one Riggy G was the Deputy President, the man was generally unapproachable. One day he made the mistake of saying he has set up traps all over State House, such that any wannabe political opportunists would be trapped and made a meal of, probably by resident hyenas.

He never knew that he would be the first victim, and the hyenas were all teeth, waiting to have him for dinner. Now, he’s determined to throw as many rocks and other projectiles as possible into the house on the hill hoping that they will hit somebody, anybody, anything! Perhaps that is the reason they spent a couple of billions securing state house with a flat roof.

But I digress. We were talking about power getting into the head of otherwise normal human beings. I recently met this chap who was the most powerful Cabinet minister a couple of years back and was totally untouchable. He used to call the shots in a lucrative ministry. Now, as much as he had amassed a lot of wealth, you can’t recognise the man from the villagers whom he has since become part of.

Going up further up the food chain, I look at the journey the President has taken to where he is and I cannot reconcile myself with some, if not most, of his recent pronouncements.

He loves reminding all and sundry how far he has come, the son of a poor farmer who pulled himself up by the bootstraps to reach the pinnacle of power. How he used to hawk eggs and god-knows what else to make ends meet.

Yet, now that he has made it, he instructs the police to round up all foreign small traders to make way for locals.

I have a problem with this. If our young people were not generally lazy – they prefer to hang around matatu stages, collecting ten bob from every matatu, failure to which hell shall be unleashed on the offender – the Burundians would not be doing what they are doing.

Let us not go the South African route. The head of state should be frying larger fish instead of triggering xenophobic hysteria. For instance, his statement during a gathering arranged by the American Chamber of Commerce and read like fiction. The people who author such speeches should be put to task for lying to the President. The words are beautifully stitched together but that’s all there is to it.

I wouldn’t go so far as to say they were falsehoods but there were many untruths in the statement. Nobody was convinced. In fact, the same day, many of the potential and existing investors were heard murmuring – rather loudly at that for the media to pick up – that the impediments to doing business that the President had pronounced as having been sorted out were still there.

The President waxes lyrical about how in four years, his government has delivered on all his promises. The ground has a different opinion. Only the election next year will tell.

 

-The writer is a communications consultant

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

President William Ruto Riggy G Former DP Rigathi Gachagua 2027 General Election
.

Latest Stories

Inside Kenya's Sh13 trillion debt bomb: Ruto says he borrowed less, treasury data says otherwise
Inside Kenya's Sh13 trillion debt bomb: Ruto says he borrowed less, treasury data says otherwise
National
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
Ntimama10: Land fight, Maasai unity and Ruto re-election dominate memorial.
National
By George Sayagie
2 hrs ago
Of passion, support, and pacing up the science ladder
National
By Peter Theuri
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Linda Mwananchi storms Nairobi in bold Sifuna show of strength
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
Linda Mwananchi storms Nairobi in bold Sifuna show of strength
CoB flags misuse of emergency law by State to fund day-to-day operations
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
CoB flags misuse of emergency law by State to fund day-to-day operations
Ntimama10: Land fight, Maasai unity and Ruto re-election dominate memorial.
By George Sayagie 2 hrs ago
Ntimama10: Land fight, Maasai unity and Ruto re-election dominate memorial.
Of passion, support, and pacing up the science ladder
By Peter Theuri 2 hrs ago
Of passion, support, and pacing up the science ladder
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved