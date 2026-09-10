Stop misleading Kenyans; Ruto has delivered on most of his pledges

President William Ruto inspects projects during his tour of Kajiado county. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

There is misleading information being perpetuated by some political analysts and opinion shapers that President William Ruto has not honoured his 2022 campaign pledges. What needs to be understood is that under Dr Ruto, the country is focused on economic recovery, infrastructural development, and social welfare reforms aimed at improving the livelihoods of Kenyans.

It is unfair for the critics of this administration to shout 'broken promises' while ignoring the numbers that tell the truth. In 2022, the inflation was nearly 10 per cent, the shilling was free-falling at 165 against dollar but now stands at 129. But today, the inflation is at 2.7 per cent- the lowest in 18 years. The shilling has gained value at over 20 per cent against the dollar.