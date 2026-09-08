Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Be careful not to trigger South Africa-like xenophobia

By Editorial | Sep. 8, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui says the growing number of foreigners operating in the retail and local trade sectors is worrying.[File.]

President William Ruto opened a pandora's box last week when he ordered a crackdown on foreigners engaging in small-scale businesses that Kenyans were engaged in, giving the latter competition and depriving them of jobs.

The result of that proclamation was clear yesterday: Dr Ruto's deadline for foreign traders to quit. Some Kenyans took matters into their own hands; they warned the mostly Burundian petty traders, harassed and looted their businesses. Ruto's warning and the reaction of some of the ordinary Kenyans sent panic across the community, forcing majority of them to seek refuge at the Burundi Embassy in Nairobi, hoping to be facilitated to return home safely.

Although Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Singoei sought to calm the diplomatic temperatures, stating that Ruto's comments were misunderstood, the damage wrought by the President's remarks had been done, and it did not stop matters from deteriorating as witnessed yesterday.

The President, advertently or inadvertently, had lit a fire that could take Kenya the South Africa way, in the process shredding our reputation as a country that is friendly with foreigners. The seed of xenophobia has been planted in Kenya.

Kenya need not look far for a cautionary example. South Africa's periodic bouts of violence against foreign traders have left innocent people dead and businesses destroyed, achieving nothing beyond national embarrassment and diplomatic fallout.

But that is not to say that Kenya has no immigration problems. Reports over the years have documented cases of undocumented migrants, particularly from Somalia, entering the country irregularly, acquiring Kenyan identity documents fraudulently, and establishing businesses that compete unfairly with those of citizens who operate within the law. There have also been reports of the same people and Sudanese warlords being given Kenyan passports that they use to travel the world. These are issues that the President should be training his guns on.

In addition, while the EAC's protocols on free movement and trade are real and should be honoured, we should start asking ourselves whether it is in order to give unrestricted to all and sundry, including street hawkers. It is notable that Kenyan authorities have for years struggled, with limited success, to clear hawkers from city streets in the name of order and public safety. It is difficult to reconcile that enforcement posture with tolerance for undocumented foreign traders occupying the same pavements. Today, we even host petty traders from as far as the Far East. Something doesn't sound right on this, but the answer is not to order an overnight crackdown on the foreigners.    

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

President William Ruto Foreign Traders Xenophobia
.

Latest Stories

PWDs in Nakuru issue a five-day demonstration notice over fund disbursement
PWDs in Nakuru issue a five-day demonstration notice over fund disbursement
Rift Valley
By Daniel Chege
3 hrs ago
A year of grief: Woman dies after losing husband and three children
National
By George Njunge
3 hrs ago
Experts warn as water rise puts Baringo, Bogoria on merger brink
Environment & Climate
By Caroline Chebet
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Ruto's roadside directives risks Kenya becoming a Pariah state
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
How Ruto's roadside directives risks Kenya becoming a Pariah state
Foreign traders orders: Who gains, who loses?
By Josphat Thiong'o 3 hrs ago
Foreign traders orders: Who gains, who loses?
Reprieve for foreign traders as president gives 90-day ultimatum to regularise businesses
By Jacinta Mutura 3 hrs ago
Reprieve for foreign traders as president gives 90-day ultimatum to regularise businesses
Government blew 30.60b on travel last year
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
Government blew 30.60b on travel last year
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved