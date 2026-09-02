Ruto out to deflect attention from State's failures with Vision 2060

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Critics say Ruto’s Vision 2060 risks distracting from Kenya’s immediate challenges. July 23, 2026. [PCS]

“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” This quote is attributed to former first lady of the United States, Eleanor Roosevelt. The statement emphasises the importance of optimism. It implies that achievements start with the power of imagining a brighter future encapsulated by a vision.

No wonder then that President William Ruto’s vision, which aims to transform Kenya into a high-income economy by the year 2060, has garnered significant attention both domestically and internationally. While the ambition behind Ruto’s long-term plan seems commendable, I consider it to be a red herring aimed at shifting focus away from immediate pressing challenges faced by the government. My view is predicated on three perspectives, namely, the timing of the vision, the lack of immediate actionable strategies, and the political implications.

The announcement came against the backdrop of political campaigns in readiness for next year’s general election. It also came at a time when Kenya is facing numerous socio-economic challenges such as high unemployment, rising public debt, over-taxation, rampant corruption, and significant human rights violations. These issues require urgent attention. Take youth unemployment. It stands at an alarming level, with many young Kenyans struggling to find meaningful work.

Instead of implementing policies that would create jobs or stimulate economic growth in the short term, the Ruto administration appears to be focusing on a distant vision that lacks tangible benefits for citizens today. This disconnect raises concerns regarding the sincerity and feasibility of the 2060 vision since many Kenyans are interested in solutions for their immediate needs rather than abstract aspirational goals.

In fact, desperation for employment among citizens has forced many to go abroad to countries with baffling labour laws where they are humiliated and even murdered. Potential 2060 vision, while ambitious, doesn’t resonate with most citizens who require practical and short-term solutions to their immediate problems.

Moreover, the high levels of public debt, currently exceeding Sh13 trillion, have led to increased taxation and reduced public services. The government’s focus on a long-term vision serves to deflect criticisms of fiscal management, allowing officials to sidestep discussions on austerity measures and lessening the debt burden on citizens.

Instead of addressing how to mitigate the impact of this debt in the present, Ruto’s administration is shifting the conversation to a future that promises prosperity, which, in my view, is a strategy to quell the boiling discontent against the government. Additionally, corruption remains a pervasive problem, undermining public trust and diverting resources away from essential services such as healthcare and education. Corruption has exacerbated socio-economic challenges. The government must take decisive action against corrupt practices and impose maximum penalties on offenders.

Yet, instead of addressing how the government is losing desperately needed resources through theft, it has embarked on the 2060 expedition.

Furthermore, enforced disappearances of citizens and a thriving culture of goonism have become alarming issues, leading to widespread fear and mistrust among citizens. These violations not only infringe on individual rights but also stifle constitutionally protected activities such as free speech and free press. Addressing these concerns is critical for establishing a just society in which citizens can safely dream and have visions.

While long-term vision is necessary, Ruto’s 2060 vision sidesteps an immediate action plan. Without a clear strategy for addressing prevailing challenges, it is nothing but political rhetoric rather than a serious development agenda. Nevertheless, the absence of an immediate actionable plan seems to be a political strategy to avoid accountability for existing failures because government officials will continue to refer to a long-term vision without addressing immediate pressing needs. By presenting a forward-looking agenda, Ruto aims to position himself as a visionary leader, diverting criticism surrounding governance and accountability. This is a strategy that he intends to use as his political capital and rally support based on aspirational goals rather than addressing current grievances.