Responsible insurance use is key to protecting our shared healthcare benefits

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Corporate medical insurance is a shared safety net, not an unlimited healthcare wallet.[Courtesy]

In many organisations, employees frequently assume that employer-sponsored insurance can support unlimited medical claims without consequence. This is a misguided misconception. The reality is that insurance is a shared ecosystem, and therefore misusing a policy does not just hurt the insurer; it directly threatens the sustainability of the cover for everyone in the company.

Most instances of insurance misuse are not deliberate attempts to defraud the system. Instead, the damage comes from a collection of seemingly minor, everyday choices that bleed the system.

Some employees engage in consultation swapping by allowing an uninsured friend or relative to use their medical card. Others drive up routine care inflation by visiting high-cost specialists or emergency rooms for minor issues like a common cold, instead of utilising general practitioners or telemedicine.

There is also the issue of pharmaceutical hoarding, where individuals request unnecessary brand-name drugs, over-supplement with unprescribed vitamins, or demand maximum quantities of medication just to stock the home medicine cabinet.

Finally, some collude with providers by agreeing to let clinics run unnecessary diagnostic tests or alter billing codes to cover cosmetic procedures under the guise of medical necessity.

On an individual level, a single unnecessary test or an extra box of premium painkillers feels insignificant. But scaled across a workforce of hundreds or thousands, these micro-infractions create a massive financial drain.

Insurance is built on risk pooling and claims data. When a company's total medical claims skyrocket due to misuse, the employer faces two choices during the next annual renewal cycle: Pay significantly higher premiums or slash benefits.

Because corporate budgets are finite, the consequences of a high-claims year almost always trickle back down to the employees in very tangible ways. Companies may be forced to reduce cover limits, leaving employees vulnerable during genuine medical catastrophes.

Alternatively, they may introduce higher co-payments, forcing workers to pay more out-of-pocket at the hospital desk; or they may try to keep premiums affordable by excluding critical care like specialised treatments, mental health benefits, or dental and optical add-ons.

In worst-case scenarios, money that could have gone toward salary increments or performance bonuses may instead be diverted to absorb the inflated cost of corporate health cover. Eventually, treating medical insurance like an unlimited buffet leaves everyone at the table hungry.

Safeguarding corporate health benefits requires a shift from a consumer mindset to an ownership mindset. Employees must realise that they are the ultimate custodians of their health cover.

Responsible use does not mean avoiding the doctor when you are sick. Rather, it means practicing smart health consumerism.

First, use the appropriate level of care by starting with telemedicine platforms or local clinics for minor ailments, reserving emergency rooms for true medical emergencies.

Second, question your bills and prescriptions by asking the doctor if generic alternatives are available and checking medical statements for unauthorised charges.

Finally, respect the boundaries of your cover, remembering that a medical card is a personalised benefit and not a family-wide pass.

Corporate medical insurance is a safety net designed to protect families from financial ruin during times of illness. It is not an alternative currency to be spent carelessly.

By treating this benefit with the respect it deserves, employees can ensure that when they, or their colleagues, truly need life-saving medical care, the net will still be strong enough to catch them.

Ms Kubania is the Head of Medical Business, First Assurance Company Limited