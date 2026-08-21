Watched and unaware: Why we must guard against digital snooping

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The tools of surveillance are now more affordable, more widespread, and more hidden. [Courtesy]

A silent form of control is growing across Africa in the name of state surveillance. Governments, often in the name of security or service delivery, are investing heavily in technologies that allow them to monitor what citizens say, do, and access online. Surveillance is no longer something that happens in secret. It’s part of everyday life, baked into SIM card registrations, public Wi-Fi networks, mobile money platforms, and even CCTV on Nairobi’s streets. And yet, most Kenyans remain unaware of how much of their data is being collected and who has access to it.

The reasoning from governments is usually the same: National security, public health, anti-terrorism, or the need to build smart cities. But there’s a growing discomfort about just how much data is being harvested and what happens to it. From biometric databases to face recognition cameras, from cybercrime laws to data-sharing agreements, the State is building tools of quiet power. The danger is not just the data itself, but the fact that the rules governing how that data is used are often vague, selectively enforced, or entirely missing.

Kenya, to its credit, passed the Data Protection Act and operationalised the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC). The ODPC has issued guidelines on how companies and government agencies should collect, store, and share data. But implementation remains patchy. Many Kenyans still give out personal information at shopping malls, clinics, mobile shops, and job centres without understanding how it will be used or misused. Even fewer know that they can challenge such practices.

What’s happening in Kenya is part of a wider regional pattern. Uganda has used internet shutdowns and cyber laws to clamp down on dissent. Rwanda’s digital infrastructure is highly efficient, but tightly controlled. Tanzania’s digital governance still lacks coherence. The tools of surveillance, once expensive and confined to security organs, are now more affordable, more widespread, and more hidden. And once they are in place, they rarely go away.

What’s clear is that citizens can no longer rely solely on the law to protect them. Legal reforms matter, but in most African countries, enforcement is often weak or politically compromised. The courts may offer recourse, but only if people can afford lawyers, or even know their rights in the first place. In this vacuum, self-defence becomes necessary. Digital safety is no longer the concern of techies and journalists alone. It’s now an everyday issue for students, farmers, boda boda riders, and market traders using mobile money and smartphones.

This is where tools like Ayeta, developed by Paradigm Initiative, come in. Ayeta is more than a tech toolkit. It’s a digital survival manual written with African users in mind. It teaches people how to browse safely, protect passwords, use secure messaging, and avoid surveillance traps. It strips away the jargon and makes digital protection something anyone with a phone can understand. It even speaks to the emotional toll of being constantly monitored, something many activists and whistleblowers know all too well.

Alongside Ayeta is Ripoti, a platform where individuals can report digital rights violations anonymously. Whether it's unlawful tracking, hacked social media accounts, or harassment by online fraudsters, Ripoti gives citizens a voice and a record. It makes it harder for abuse to be swept under the rug, and it starts to build a paper trail that can eventually hold power to account. These tools may not stop surveillance outright, but they help level the playing field, giving ordinary people a fighting chance.

But digital safety cannot be crowdsourced alone. Companies, especially telecoms and fintechs, must also do better. They are often the middlemen through whom governments get data. Many comply with vague data requests or fail to disclose breaches. Others collect more data than they need, without ever telling users. The private sector must treat privacy not just as a compliance issue, but as a responsibility to their customers.

Governments, too, must decide what kind of digital future they want to build. One where trust is nurtured or one where silence is enforced. Surveillance chips away at freedom, slowly and invisibly. It makes people second-guess what they say, who they call, or what they post online. And over time, that fear changes behaviour not just on the internet, but in society.

We are not powerless. Just as we have learned to protect our homes, our wallets, and our votes, we must now learn to protect our data. Ayeta and Ripoti are the start of a new civic toolkit for African citizens. They show that resistance to surveillance doesn’t always come in protest marches. It can also happen quietly, in the way we set our passwords, manage our apps, and educate our children about online safety.

Being watched is not the future we chose. But being aware and prepared can shape what comes next. Digital freedom across the continent will not be handed down from above. It must be claimed, protected, and renewed one secure connection at a time.