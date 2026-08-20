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Africa's aviation safety challenge is not merely about accidents

By Haig Anyonyi | Aug. 20, 2026
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In aviation, the public tends to measure safety in absolutes. An aircraft lands without incident and confidence endures; a single mishap, however minor, can cast doubt over an entire industry.

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