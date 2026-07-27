World Hepatitis Day: Why not every tattoo tells a good story

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Doctor is holding hepatitis B vaccine and syrigne. [Courtesy,iStock

A tattoo often tells a story. It may commemorate a milestone, honour a loved one, express personal identity, or simply reflect one's sense of style. For many young people, tattoos and piercings have become an accepted form of self-expression.

But not every tattoo tells a good story.

Some become lifelong reminders of a decision made without considering one critical question: Was it done safely?

As the world marks World Hepatitis Day under the theme "Hepatitis: Let's break it down," we must break down one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding tattoos and piercings: that every procedure is safe. The reality is that when body art is done using improperly sterilised equipment, it can expose individuals to life-threatening infections, including Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C.

Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C are viral infections that attack the liver. They spread when infected blood or certain body fluids enter another person's bloodstream. Hepatitis B can also be transmitted through unprotected sexual contact and from an infected mother to her baby during childbirth, while Hepatitis C is most commonly spread through injection drug use, sexual transmission, and through use of contaminated equipment.

These infections rarely make headlines, yet they remain among the leading causes of chronic liver disease globally. Often referred to as "silent infections," hepatitis can live in the body for years without obvious symptoms while progressively damaging the liver. By the time many people realise something is wrong, the disease may have advanced to liver cirrhosis, liver failure or even liver cancer.

The danger is not the tattoo itself. The danger lies in unsafe practices.

Every time a needle pierces the skin, there is potential for blood exposure. If equipment is reused or inadequately sterilised after being used on someone carrying the hepatitis virus, the infection can easily be passed to the next client. Unfortunately, this risk is significantly higher in unlicensed tattoo and piercing parlors that operate without proper infection prevention and control standards.

As tattoos become increasingly popular, particularly among young adults, conversations about safe body art should become just as common.

Choosing where to get a tattoo or piercing should involve more than comparing prices or artistic talent. It should involve asking important health questions. Is the establishment licensed? Are new, single-use needles opened in front of the client? Is the equipment professionally sterilised? Are practitioners wearing fresh gloves for every procedure? Any reputable studio should be transparent about its hygiene practices.

The same vigilance applies to anyone offering tattoo services at social events, festivals or informal settings. Convenience should never come at the expense of safety.

Fortunately, hepatitis is preventable, detectable and, in many cases, treatable.

Vaccination remains the most effective protection against Hepatitis B. While the vaccine is routinely administered to children as part of Kenya's immunisation programme, many adults may not know whether they completed the vaccination schedule or remain protected. Knowing your vaccination status is an important step in safeguarding your health.

Equally important is testing. One of the greatest challenges in eliminating hepatitis is that many infected individuals feel perfectly healthy. Without testing, they may unknowingly live with the virus for years while also risking transmission to others. Early diagnosis allows timely treatment, reduces complications, and significantly improves long-term health outcomes.

This year's World Hepatitis Day theme reminds us that eliminating hepatitis is not only about medicine; it is about removing barriers to information, testing, vaccination and treatment. It is also about challenging the myths that prevent people from protecting themselves.

For young people especially, protecting your health should never be seen as limiting your freedom of expression. You can still get the tattoo that tells your story or the piercing you've always wanted. The difference is ensuring that your story is one of confidence, creativity and informed choices; not one of preventable illness.

As Kenya works towards eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030, each of us has a role to play. Ask questions before getting inked. Get vaccinated against Hepatitis B if you are not already protected. Know your status through testing. Encourage your friends to do the same.

And the reason is simple: while tattoos may last a lifetime, so can the consequences of unsafe choices.

Your body tells your story. Make sure it is one of expression, confidence, and good health.

The writer is General Manager, Clinical Services at Equity Afya.