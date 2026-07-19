Let every family participate in building Kenya's future

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Participants at a tree planting exercise in Nakuru. [Courtesy]

Sometimes a nation’s biggest questions begin with a simple reflection: How old are you?

Imagine your life measured in trees, each bearing your name, story, and promise. A child of ten begins with ten; a mother of forty with forty; a grandfather of seventy with seventy.

That is the power of the Plant Your Age initiative, endorsed by former President Mwai Kibaki. Before planting another tree, pause. Return quietly to the last one you planted. Tell no one you are coming. Is it alive? Who owns it? Who waters it? What value does it create?

The truth is not in the planting-day photograph but in what remains after the speeches, cameras and convoys leave. This past week, I had the privilege of meeting Latvia’s President, Edgars Rinkēvičs, at Riga Castle alongside honorary consuls representing 35 countries.

He said Latvia’s security and foreign policy would remain unchanged, regardless of who wins October’s elections. Governments may change, but national interests must endure. About half of Latvia is covered by forests. I asked: why should Kenya not treat forests as part of our national security?

Trees put water in our taps, food on our tables, shade over our homes, and money in our pockets. They feed livestock, protect soil, and create jobs. Kenya’s 15-billion-tree ambition can become a plan for family prosperity.

At Kaptagat last week, Deputy President Prof Kithure Kindiki reported that about 1.7 billion trees have been planted since 2022. That is progress, but let's be honest. Planting is not the same as survival. Kenya needs an honest account of what survived, who cares for them, and the value they create. Let us stop counting seedlings and grow living assets.

Plant Your Age offers the missing ownership. President Kibaki recognised its power, endorsing it nationally in 2012 with 80 trees for his eightieth birthday. The initiative reports about 990 million trees by May 2026. That contribution should be independently verified and reconciled so every tree is counted only once.

President William Ruto’s 15-billion-tree ambition brings scale. Plant Your Age brings ownership. My35 connects them.

With Kenya’s projected population of 54.2 million, 35 verified living trees per person would mobilise almost 1.9 billion trees in one growing round. Thirty-five is not a slogan. It is our personal share of the scale Kenya needs.

Your age begins your story. My35 gives it an annual rhythm.

Every parent, guardian, child, grandparent, and relative has 35. A family of five is responsible for 175 living trees. Families may grow, protect, adopt, or finance them at home, on farms, through schools, cooperatives, or in community landscapes.

Remember 35 as five groups of seven: seven for food; seven for income; seven for farms and livestock; seven for water, shade, and protection; and seven for nature and future generations. It is a guide, not a rigid list. Science must match the right tree—or natural-regeneration method—to the right place.

Each family should have a Green Household Account that shows ownership, location, care, survival, and value.

I propose Sh250 per verified living tree. My35 therefore carries a Green Share of Sh8,750. This is not a seedling price or a cash handout. It supports establishment, water, aftercare, extension, verification, and market connections.

KFS protects forests and water towers. KEFRI provides scientific expertise, quality seed, and guidance on species. Counties and many other institutions provide registration, extension services, nurseries, and markets to households. Corporations provide finance, technology, insurance, and buyers. Families provide ownership and care. Independent verification protects trust.

No more pilots: implement nationally, deliver locally, measure continuously, and improve annually. Imagine National Tree Growing Day differently. President Ruto plants a Family Anchor Tree at State House or at his home, while families across Kenya do the same. Before planting another tree, everyone accounts for last year’s tree.

The President does not plant for Kenyans. He plants with them.

My age gives my trees a story. My 35 gives my family a plan. Our Family Forest gives Kenya food, income, water, security, dignity, and hope. Think green. Act green.

www.kaluagreen.com