Monuments for runners and politicians, silence for writers

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A people without writers is a people without memory. Every civilisation survives because someone records its joys and sorrows, preserves its wisdom, questions its excesses and imagines its future . [iStockphoto]

On Tuesday this week, the world observed International Kiswahili Day. Across Africa and beyond, universities convened public lectures, schools staged poetry recitals, embassies celebrated the language's growing global stature, and governments issued eloquent declarations praising Kiswahili as the language of African unity and cultural identity. For one day, Kiswahili occupied the centre of national and continental conversation. Then the ceremonies ended, the banners were folded away, and silence returned.



Ironically, this year's commemoration coincided with the Saba saba demonstrations. Public attention and media coverage shifted almost entirely to the political events unfolding across the country. The language that was meant to be celebrated found itself eclipsed by the urgency of politics. The coincidence was symbolic. It reminded us that languages often struggle to compete with the spectacle of power.



Yet beneath that silence lies a deeper and more troubling question. If Kiswahili is indeed the pride of Africa and a pillar of our identity, why do those who gave the language its literary soul remain largely forgotten?



Kenya is a nation that understands the importance of honouring excellence. We celebrate our athletes with monuments, stadiums, national awards and public recognition. We name roads, airports, schools and institutions after political leaders who shaped the destiny of the Republic. Their achievements deserve recognition, for they have carried our flag across continents or guided the nation through defining moments.



But there exists another community of nation builders whose labour continues in quiet obscurity; Our writers.



A people without writers is a people without memory. Every civilisation survives because someone records its joys and sorrows, preserves its wisdom, questions its excesses and imagines its future. Writers perform that sacred task. They gather the scattered experiences of ordinary people and transform them into stories that outlive generations. Athletes inspire us with speed. Politicians organise society through institutions. Writers, however, shape the imagination from which both institutions and nations are born.



It is therefore one of history's great ironies that Kenya remembers those who run with their legs more readily than those who carry the nation with their minds.



Where is the national monument honouring Professor Ken Walibora, whose novels introduced millions of young readers to the elegance, beauty and philosophical depth of Kiswahili? Where is the public library named after Euphrase Kezilahabi, whose revolutionary imagination transformed modern Swahili fiction? Where is the avenue bearing the name of Shaaban Robert, the father of modern Kiswahili literature? Where is the national literary museum celebrating Professor Alamin Mazrui, whose scholarship elevated Kiswahili into global academic discourse?



These are not sentimental questions. They are philosophical questions about the values a nation chooses to preserve. Every monument reflects a civilisation's understanding of greatness. What we immortalise reveals what we truly admire.



The late Professor Ken Walibora often reminded his readers that language is not merely a tool of communication but a way of seeing the world. Through works such as Siku Njema and Kidagaa Kimemwozea, he demonstrated that Kiswahili possesses the intellectual capacity to express profound human experiences with elegance and precision. His novels entertained, educated and challenged society to confront corruption, inequality and moral decay. Yet countless Kenyan students studied his books for examinations without ever learning about the remarkable mind behind them.



Perhaps writers remain invisible because literature rarely produces spectacle. Marathon victories unfold before television cameras. Political rallies command headlines and crowds. Writers work in silence. They spend years wrestling with ideas in lonely rooms, uncertain whether their words will ever travel beyond the page. Their victories occur quietly inside the imagination of readers they may never meet. Yet history consistently rewards the writer more generously than the ruler.



The kingdoms of ancient Greece disappeared, but Homer still speaks. The monarchs who ruled Elizabethan England have faded into history, yet Shakespeare continues to shape the world's imagination. Chinua Achebe remains one of Africa's most influential voices long after many presidents of his generation have been forgotten. Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka continues to command moral authority because literature possesses a rare gift that political power lacks. It refuses to die.



The Kenyan scholar Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o has repeatedly argued that language carries culture, memory and identity. When a people abandon their language, they gradually surrender their history. Equally true is another uncomfortable reality: when a nation neglects those who write in its languages, it weakens the very foundation of its civilisation. Languages do not flourish because governments issue declarations. They flourish because poets, playwrights, novelists and storytellers continually enrich them with imagination and courage.



International Kiswahili Day should therefore become more than colourful ceremonies and official speeches. It should become a moment of national introspection.



How many counties organise annual literary festivals honouring local writers? How many public libraries bear the names of distinguished Kiswahili authors? How many statues celebrate poets and playwrights? How many schoolchildren can recognise the faces behind the books they faithfully study in classrooms? The answers reveal an uncomfortable imbalance.



This is not an argument against celebrating athletes or political leaders. Kenyan runners have carried our flag to every corner of the world with extraordinary distinction. Political leaders have built institutions and influenced the nation's development. Their contributions deserve admiration.



The problem is that we have narrowed our understanding of heroism. We celebrate speed more enthusiastically than thought. We reward political authority more generously than intellectual courage. We immortalise those who command crowds while forgetting those who command language.



Yet language remains humanity's greatest invention after thought itself. Before nations are built with stone and steel, they are first imagined through stories. Before constitutions are written, communities are united by language. Writers are therefore not entertainers standing outside history. They are architects of national consciousness, guardians of memory and custodians of civilisation.



The French philosopher Voltaire described writing as "the painting of the voice." Every great writer paints the emotional landscape of a people. Through novels, poems and essays, societies recognise their fears, hopes, failures and aspirations. Remove writers from history, and a nation becomes a magnificent house with walls but without mirrors.



Kenya urgently needs a culture of literary remembrance. Counties should establish annual literary festivals celebrating local authors. Libraries, cultural centres and scholarships should proudly bear the names of distinguished writers. Streets, parks and public institutions should commemorate those whose words shaped our collective imagination. Such gestures are not acts of charity. They are investments in cultural continuity.



International Kiswahili Day must remind us that languages endure not because they are declared official, but because writers continue breathing life into them. Every enduring language survives on the shoulders of storytellers who transform ordinary words into extraordinary visions.



When the history of Kenya is finally written, athletic triumphs will undoubtedly deserve a chapter. Political achievements will deserve another. But if literature occupies only the footnotes, we shall have misunderstood the very forces that define a civilisation.



Let runners continue inspiring our feet. Let politicians continue shaping our institutions.



But let writers finally receive what history has long denied them: monuments instead of silence, remembrance instead of neglect, gratitude instead of indifference, and honour equal to the enduring power of their words.



For in the end, nations are remembered not only by the races they won or the elections they held, but by the stories they preserved, the languages they cherished, and the writers they chose never to forget.