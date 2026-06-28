The hollow endorsement: Sarah Elderkin's partisan plea for Kalonzo and Sifuna

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Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna. [File, Standard]

Sarah Elderkin’s latest offering in The Standard (21 June 2026), “Why Kalonzo’s calm resolve and Sifuna’s fire are the winning bet,” is a textbook case of insider propaganda masquerading as political analysis. Long known as a loyal foot soldier in the Odinga political machine, former aide, ghostwriter of Raila’s autobiography The Flame of Freedom, and tireless defender of the dynasty, Elderkin has once again produced a piece that prioritises factional loyalty over journalistic integrity. This article is not serious commentary; it is a calculated intervention in ODM’s post-Raila succession wars, dressed up in the language of renewal while advancing a specific ticket with glaring omissions, selective history, and rhetorical sleight of hand.

From the opening lines, Elderkin reveals her bias. She writes with breathless personal excitement about the Kalonzo Musyoka–Edwin Sifuna pairing, framing it as the perfect fusion of “calm resolve” and youthful “fire.” This is lazy archetype-crafting. Kalonzo, the perennial opposition fixture with a long record of coalition deals and electoral near-misses, is presented as the wise elder statesman without any reckoning of why voters have repeatedly passed him over for higher office. Sifuna, the firebrand senator, is lionised for his energy and fearlessness, yet Elderkin offers no critical examination of whether his confrontational style has delivered tangible results or merely generated headlines and internal party friction. The entire premise rests on unproven synergy, ignoring the long Kenyan tradition of “dream teams” that collapse under ego, ambition, and incompatible visions.

Elderkin’s treatment of alternatives is even more damning. She gestures vaguely at “deliberate decoys, red herrings and smokescreens” and unnamed actors driven by ego or corruption, but refuses to name names or engage substantively. This is classic Elderkin tactics: smear by insinuation while shielding her preferred faction. Her recent writings have shown a clear pattern, praising Ruth Odinga’s “principled” defiance while savaging Oburu Oginga for “appalling betrayal” and alleged pacts with the establishment. Here, the Kalonzo-Sifuna endorsement fits neatly into that narrative, positioning them as the true heirs to an idealised Odinga legacy while marginalising rivals. It is factional score-settling, not an objective assessment of Kenya’s opposition challenges.

The article’s historical selectivity is particularly egregious. Elderkin draws on her insider credentials to invoke opposition struggles, yet conveniently airbrushes inconvenient realities. Kalonzo’s diplomatic record is extolled without addressing criticisms of opportunism or past accommodations with power. Sifuna’s emergence is celebrated as fresh reform energy, but there is zero scrutiny of his role in recent party intrigues or whether his brand of militancy alienates the very moderates needed for broad electoral success. Elderkin’s long association with Raila as adviser, biographer, and media consultant makes this omission not just sloppy but intellectually dishonest. She knows the cost of opposition disunity intimately, yet deploys her pen to deepen divisions rather than bridge them.

Stylistically, the piece is slick but hollow. The “calm resolve and fire” metaphor is repeated like a campaign jingle, substituting for analysis. Assertions abound. This is the “winning bet,” the “best hope” for integrity and renewal, without supporting data, polling, or policy depth. Elderkin gestures toward accountability and anti-corruption but offers no concrete roadmap beyond the personalities she favours. In a country grappling with economic hardship, youth unemployment, and institutional distrust, this personality-driven endorsement feels tone-deaf and elitist. It reduces complex national renewal to a simple buddy-cop narrative, as if Kenya’s problems will vanish once the right duo takes the stage.

This is not Elderkin’s first offence. Time and again, her writings, from defences of Raila during the Miguna Miguna saga to attacks on election observers and internal ODM critics, reveal a consistent pattern of motivated reasoning. She wields insider access not to illuminate but to protect and promote a narrow circle. Her move from UK journalism to deep entanglement in Kenyan opposition politics has produced reams of copy that read like paid advocacy. Readers are left wondering: where is the independent voice? Where is the willingness to interrogate her own side with the same vigour she applies to rivals?

In the end, Elderkin’s article does a disservice to Kenyan democracy. By pushing a prefabricated “winning bet” without rigorous scrutiny, it contributes to the very cynicism and factionalism she claims to oppose. Opposition renewal requires more than recycled insider endorsements and selective storytelling. It demands honest reckoning with past failures, inclusive dialogue, and ideas that transcend personality cults. Elderkin’s latest effort offers none of that. Instead, it exemplifies the problem: a veteran commentator so embedded in the old guard that she cannot see, or will not admit, how her brand of loyalist journalism hinders the very renewal she professes to champion.

Kenya deserves better than this. Citizens navigating economic pain and political fatigue deserve analysis that challenges power, not repackages it in new branding. Elderkin’s piece is a reminder that some voices in our media remain more committed to dynastic continuity than to genuine transformation. Until such commentators step back from the arena or embrace real independence, their contributions will remain part of the problem, not the solution.