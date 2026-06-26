Dear Maraga, mind political purity as you form alliances

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Former Chief Justice David Maraga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and activists march along Uhuru Highway to lay wreaths along Parliament Road during Gen-Z anniversary protests in Nairobi, on June 25, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

In politics, like in other fields of life, little things matter. Very simple actions, photo ops, public handshakes and engagements speak volumes – intended or unintended. They are symbols that shout long before they are expressed in speeches. They send powerful messages about alliances, ambitions and shared visions.

The Friday meeting between Chief Justice emeritus David Maraga and former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i attracted a huge divided social media commentary. Some approved of it, others criticised the same. The meeting could not fail to attract public scrutiny, especially because of who the two represent in Kenya's history.

No one has the right to choose political friends for Maraga, but to many Kenyans yearning for transformative leadership ahead of the 2027 General Election, a political union between Maraga and Matiang'i is unsettling rather than inspiring. It begs the question: Can Kenya genuinely break from its troubled past if those seeking to lead it continue to embrace figures associated with the very dark past?

Undoubtedly, Maraga has earned considerable public goodwill for his tenure as Chief Justice, particularly for defending judicial independence and presiding over the historic nullification of the 2017 presidential election. To many, he symbolises constitutionalism, accountability and the rule of law. His perceived moral authority is precisely why any political association he chooses attracts close examination. Perhaps, that is why many thought he is too pure for the dirty brand of Kenya’s politics, when he first announced his presidential aspirations.

Dr Matiang'i, on the other hand, evokes a more complicated legacy. He's credited with restoring order in government, implementing critical reforms and demonstrating administrative efficiency across several ministries, especially in the education and ICT sectors. However, he is remembered as the Interior CS who served when excessive use of State power was reined against a defenceless citizenry, when his Interior docket disregarded court orders with sheer abandon, shrank civic space immensely and violated human rights. Whether or not he carries direct responsibility for these, the public perception of Matiang'i remains tarnished.

It is against this backdrop that Maraga's meeting with Matiang'i, ostensibly to discuss the possibility of forming a political alliance, becomes politically significant.

One asks, if leaders perceived as agents of change (the likes of Maraga) build political alliances with individuals associated with controversial periods of governance, what exactly distinguishes them from the political establishment they seek to replace?

Get me right, I'm not criticising the dialogue itself. Democratic politics requires engagement where former rivals meet, exchange ideas and cooperate on issues of national importance. Of concern here is the political symbolism of the meeting. What does the Maraga-Matiang'i alliance promise Kenyans, politically speaking?

Maraga owe desirers of puritan politics in Kenya an explanation. His greatest political asset is public trust. Unlike career politicians, his appeal rests on the perception that he stands above transactional politics. Every public association or political move he makes must, therefore, reinforce—not dilute—that image.

Maraga's entry into the murky political space should redefine our political culture from one prioritising electoral arithmetics to one based on morals and principles. It should transition us from the cycle where the same tainted political actors re-emerge under different banners promising a 'new Kenya' only to disappoint once given the opportunity.

- Mr Mulei is Sub-Editor, The Standard