Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

It's that season of June, again, looking back to help us move forward

By Peter Kimani | Jun. 19, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Youths during Gen-Z anniversary protest in Kitengela, on June 25, 2025.

In a few days, the nation will be gripped in the fever of June 25th, now memorialised as a touchstone in our political evolution, when Parliament was overrun by youth protesters and a national Budget Bill was rejected. The youth sought a different pathway into the future.

Indeed, things have changed, for the better. Prezzo Bill Ruto is still air-borne, manga-mangaring around the world in search of investors, but now he prefers a private jet in place of the national carrier. And his Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi aka MaDvD, has graduated into a personal photographer.

When Prezzo Ruto emerged in Norway, he probably made the voyage in a submarine to proclaim he was looking for a fishing port operator in a place called Shimoni, which means a hole, in Mombasa.

Yes, we’ve had the wherewithal to develop a fishing port but we still got have no idea who will operate it, which was why Prezzo Ruto was in the Scandinavia. What’s interesting about those forays is that the only investors who set foot on our soil are big-bodied Zimbabwean charlatans bearing Kenyan passports!

I think this is what Prezzo Ruto means when he talks about prioritising intra-Africa trade and promotion of pan-Africanism. And no African should have to declare his citizenship anywhere on this continent. We’re one, unless one is in South Africa.

I have no way of knowing how far Prezzo Ruto had been scouting for another port operator, the airport operator, which has been given to that broad-shouldered Zim chap bearing a fraudulently-acquired Kenyan passport. That’s to say we should be glad because the deal has gone to one of us, in a manner of speaking.

The departed politician Raila Odinga liked to quip when a dog barks, pay no need but ask the dog to declare its master. Building on that theory, your guess is as good as mine as to who the dog’s master is.

This axiom is a Kenyan peculiarity that means you know who I’m talking about, even without doing so. After all, wise folks have many ways of understanding what’s going on, as we say where I come from.

Still, I fully support Prezzo Ruto’s promotion of pan-African “businessmen,” even when they are declared frauds where they come from. After all, prophets are seldom honoured in their own lands.

In this spirit of generosity, I resist the temptation to declare Prezzo Ruto a master of duplicity, as he read his AI-generated speech to launch a compensation scheme for victims of State violence with solemn contrition.

“No compensation can restore a life lost,” he said solemnly, “No reparation can erase the pain of a parent who buried a child…” I thought I heard his voice break and the scowl on his face seemed to twitch: “When a thorn pierces the foot, it is not the foot alone that suffers. The whole body stops to remove it. So it is with us…”

These mixed metaphors from the same man who declared protesters in the streets were treasonous criminals who should be shot in the leg could only have been authored by artificial intelligence devices that have no recollection of the past, which explains why Prezzo Ruto’s speech lacked compunction to owe up.

The monetary offer, he concluded, was the “State’s acknowledgement that harm occurred.” This suggests the tragedy that befell our nation on June 25, 2024 probably came from drones diverted from the Strait of Hormuz. Or that the bullets that cut down the young lives was the handiwork of unidentified flying objects (UFOs), not marksmen on rooftops, firing rounds bought by the Kenyan taxpayer.

And those murderous cops are still roaming free in our streets…

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

President Ruto Poor Governance GenZ Protests Government Accountability
.

Latest Stories

Children are paying the price for Kenya's worrying GBV crisis
Children are paying the price for Kenya's worrying GBV crisis
Opinion
By Cindy Emmah
20 secs ago
Trump's Ebola remarks revive questions about Africa's role in global health security
Health & Science
By Eunice Omollo
20 secs ago
Judge to Matara: No more excuses in Wahu murder trial
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
20 secs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's bold G7 appeal rings hollow without concrete action at home
By Patrick Muinde 20 secs ago
Ruto's bold G7 appeal rings hollow without concrete action at home
Judge to Matara: No more excuses in Wahu murder trial
By Nancy Gitonga 20 secs ago
Judge to Matara: No more excuses in Wahu murder trial
Coalition politics cannot defeat Ruto in 2027, says Wanjigi
By Juliet Omelo 20 secs ago
Coalition politics cannot defeat Ruto in 2027, says Wanjigi
Trump's Ebola remarks revive questions about Africa's role in global health security
By Eunice Omollo 20 secs ago
Trump's Ebola remarks revive questions about Africa's role in global health security
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved