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Twenda wapi as we inch towards 2027?

By Kivutha Kibwana | Jun. 18, 2026
President William Ruto casting his vote in the 2022 elections at Kosachei Day and Boarding Primary School in Turbo constituency, Uasin Gishu county. [File]

During this year’s National Prayer Breakfast, President Dr William Samoei Ruto divulged if in 2027 he suffers a ballot box setback, he will honourably concede defeat.  He also challenged the opposition to do likewise, if trounced.

Undeniably this declaration exemplifies the ethos of democratic, transparent, free, fair and credible elections. However, for both the President and the Government-in-waiting, the proof of the pudding, as they say, is in the eating.

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Kenya 2027 Elections Ethnic Voting Kenya Opposition Coalitions Kenya Ruto Re-Election 2027
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