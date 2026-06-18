Twenda wapi as we inch towards 2027?

During this year’s National Prayer Breakfast, President Dr William Samoei Ruto divulged if in2027 he suffers a ballot box setback, he will honourably concede defeat. He also challenged the opposition to do likewise, if trounced.
Undeniably this declaration exemplifies the ethos of democratic, transparent, free, fair and credible elections. However, for both the President and the Government-in-waiting, the proof of the pudding, as they say, is in the eating.
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