Lest we forget, we keep kids in school so as to keep them out of prison

A school dormitory on fire.[File, Standard]

I did not attend boarding school, which is to say I cannot relate to the teen angst that afflicts youngsters who are cooped in, for weeks on end, going through routines like brushing their teeth or shoes or ironing shirts, when they would rather not. Or eating steaming-hot porridge and gobbling half-chewed githeri at breakneck speed.

The latter actions, I understand, are meant to accommodate the hundreds of kids who must sit at the tight dining areas within a tight half-hour window, to ultimately serve 1000 kids.