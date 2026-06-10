It would be foolhardy for Kenya to turn down Dangote refinery offer

“For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a future and a hope.” Jeremiah 29:11
Aliko Dangote almost bought Arsenal Football Club when the club was valued at $2 billion (Sh258.80 billion). He is a die-hard Arsenal fan who walked away.
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