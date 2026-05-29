Kenya's financial heartbeat should beat for you and me

I view Kenya’s public institutions not as dry bureaucracies but as mirrors of our collective awareness or its absence. The Consolidated Fund, the government’s central account under Article 206 of the Constitution, should be a transparent artery carrying tax shillings into roads, schools and hospitals.
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