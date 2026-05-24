Jukwaa la Usalama was too much ado about nothing

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen addresses the Press after meeting at the Kisumu County Commissioner's office, on September 18, 2025. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Last year, the Ministry of Interior rolled out an initiative they called Jukwaa la Usalama, a public engagement initiative that they claimed was to strengthen security and service delivery. They held forums presented as a mechanism for increasing community involvement in national security.

Their report said the initiative was also a platform to evaluate the performance of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) in relation to security and administration. It culminated in an elaborate event at the State House.