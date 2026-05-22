A word of 'pole' to Kiraitu Murungi as he mourns his daughter's passing

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Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi. [File, Standard]

I seldom make statements of a personal nature. I know many might find that confounding because every opinion expressed here is personal, but I’d like to condole with the family of Kiraitu Murungi.

A sketch of the former Governor of Meru that appeared here last Friday was, obviously, printed before news of his bereavement was made public. More conscientious readers reached out to rebuke me for what they saw as “inappropriate” reporting on a man who was mourning his last-born daughter, Anita Kendi Murungi.

As a lawyer of great standing, I won’t mention his Harvard training. Kiraitu has appeared many times in this column’s various incarnations over the last 20 years. He will attest that not a word run on this page is actuated by malice.

Once, while serving as Justice Affairs minister, as news of the Anglo Leasing scandal engulfed the Prezzo Mwai Kibaki administration, scribes arrived at the doorstep of Kiraitu’s mother, Angelica, in Meru. It was a cold morning, so she welcomed the scribes in and offered them tea, as regular, generous rural folk are wont to.

Unbeknownst to her, the scribes were there to conduct a “lifestyle audit” and see if the good old lady was exhibiting any signs of recent wealth, making her an accessory to the monumental scam!

That’s when an infuriated Kiraitu memorably quipped: “What does my mother Angelica got to do with Anglo Leasing?” Something of value, I suspect, was lost in translation. Unlike most politicians who shield themselves against scrutiny and deploy militias to ensure their kith and kin cannot be accessed by the Press, Kiraitu had placed no such curbs.

Once again, my condolences, Mheshimiwa.