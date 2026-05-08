This Mother's Day, create safe spaces for women to speak out on SGBV

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Families must foster trust so that mothers and daughters alike feel safe to share their experiences. [Courtesy]

As Mother’s Day approaches, society turns its attention to celebrating women honoring their strength, resilience, and the vital role they play in families and communities. Yet behind the flowers, messages, and public praise lies a difficult truth that cannot be ignored: many women, including mothers, are silently carrying the burden of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV). While we celebrate them as pillars of strength, too often we fail to provide the one thing they need most a safe and supportive environment where they can speak openly about their experiences without fear of being judged, blamed, or victimised.

In Kenya, SGBV remains a harsh reality for many women across different social and economic backgrounds. Despite increased awareness and legal frameworks meant to address the issue, countless survivors remain silent. This silence is not a sign of weakness; it is often a form of protection. Women fear stigma, disbelief, retaliation, and in some cases, rejection by their own families and communities. For mothers, the situation is even more complex. Many choose silence to protect their children, maintain family stability, or avoid societal shame. In doing so, they carry deep emotional and psychological wounds alone, often with little to no support.

This is why the conversation this Mother’s Day must go beyond celebration and into responsibility. If we truly value mothers, then we must also create environments where they feel safe enough to speak their truth. A safe space is more than just a physical place it is an atmosphere of trust, empathy, and confidentiality. It is where a woman can share her experience and be met with understanding instead of suspicion, with support instead of silence. It is where her voice is not dismissed, but respected.

Unfortunately, many women in Kenya still encounter environments that discourage openness. Cultural norms that normalise violence or prioritise family reputation over individual well-being continue to silence survivors. In some cases, those who attempt to speak out are blamed for the abuse they have experienced, further deepening their trauma. This kind of response not only harms individuals but also perpetuates a cycle where violence remains hidden and unaddressed.

Creating safe spaces requires a deliberate shift in how society responds to SGBV. It begins with changing attitudes moving away from victim-blaming and toward compassion and accountability. Communities must become places where women are supported, not scrutinised. Families must foster trust so that mothers and daughters alike feel safe to share their experiences. Institutions, including healthcare facilities, law enforcement, and workplaces, must be equipped with trained personnel who handle such cases with sensitivity and professionalism.

Equally important is the need for accessible support systems. Women should not have to travel long distances or navigate complex systems to seek help. Community-based support centers, confidential reporting channels, and counseling services should be readily available and easy to access. These services must prioritize the dignity, privacy, and autonomy of survivors, ensuring that they feel empowered rather than overwhelmed.

Men and boys also have a critical role to play. Ending SGBV and creating safe spaces is not solely a women’s issue it is a collective responsibility. By challenging harmful behaviors, supporting survivors, and promoting respectful relationships, they can help reshape societal norms and contribute to safer environments for everyone.

As we commemorate Mother’s Day, we must ask ourselves what it truly means to honor mothers. Is it enough to celebrate their strength while ignoring the pain many endure in silence? Or should we take meaningful action to ensure their safety, dignity, and well-being? True appreciation goes beyond words it is reflected in the systems we build, the attitudes we uphold, and the spaces we create.

A society that values its mothers must also protect them. It must listen to them. It must believe them. Creating safe spaces for women, especially mothers, to speak about SGBV without fear of victimization is not just an act of compassion it is a necessity. It is how we begin to heal individuals, strengthen families, and build a more just and supportive society.

This Mother’s Day, let us move beyond symbolic gestures and commit to real change. Let us become a society where no woman has to suffer in silence, where every mother has the freedom to speak, and where every voice is met with empathy and action. Only then can we truly say that we honor and respect the women who hold our communities together.

- The writer is a Media and Communications Consultant