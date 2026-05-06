Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenyan diaspora: Their money is welcome but ideas are resisted

By Joseph Lister Nyaringo | May. 6, 2026
Economic lifeline abroad, but political distance at home. [File]

 In the 1940s and 50s, across Africa, men such as Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, Nnamdi Azikiwe of Nigeria, Julius Nyerere of Tanzania and Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia were sent to the West. Often in borrowed attire, they carried the aspirations of villages and entire countries, convinced that higher learning could help secure freedom.

 In Kenya, Tom Mboya advanced this vision. Through his airlifts in the early 1960s, he enabled Wangari Maathai, Barack Obama Sr, Zackary Onyonka, Gikonyo Kiano and hundreds more to study in American universities. His aim was precise: equip Kenya with the intellectual capital needed for self-governance after independence. Many returned to serve the young nation, shaping its early institutions.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Diaspora Contribution Paradox Remittances And Exclusion Economic Value Recognition Diaspora Political Inclusion Gap
.

Latest Stories

KCB determined to stop Kabras Sugar Kenya Cup dominance
KCB determined to stop Kabras Sugar Kenya Cup dominance
Shipping & Logistics
By Washington Onyango
1 hr ago
Kitui leaders hit out at Duale for his 'arrogant' camel remarks
Eastern
By Philip Muasya
2 hrs ago
Opposition wave slowly turning into tsunami against Ruto
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Killer fumes: Low standard fuel poisons you with every breath
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Killer fumes: Low standard fuel poisons you with every breath
KNEC rolls out digital war on forged papers
By Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
KNEC rolls out digital war on forged papers
Orengo, Babu accuses police of targeting supporters in Kisumu
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
Orengo, Babu accuses police of targeting supporters in Kisumu
Ruto accused of ignoring Kenyans safety for the sake of trade deals
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Ruto accused of ignoring Kenyans safety for the sake of trade deals
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved