Xenophobia: Ruto, Ramaphosa have a new task

President William Ruto and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the AU Summit 37th Ordinary Session in Addis Ababa on February 18, 2024. [FILE]

This week’s clashes between ethnic groups in Kitui and Garissa counties are disheartening, to say the least.

Each time attacks take tribal, religious, or even political dimensions to an extent where people are killed, transport is disrupted, and businesses are looted, you know there’s a problem. Whose actions or inactions fired up the flare-ups? We need answers, and we need them swiftly. More troubling is that this isn’t an isolated episode.